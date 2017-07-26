Kristen Stewart Crashes Lesbian Wedding And No, You're Not Dreaming

At this point, we’re just going to stage a fake wedding in hopes that someone famous will show up, take pictures and and dance with our drunk aunt.

The “Personal Shopper” actress was in town shooting a new movie and stopped for at drink at a restaurant, Pizzeria Gusto, where the reception was being held. Apparently the manager had previously organized an event for Stewart and wanted to show her around.

“The owner came up to me, and he said, ‘Hey, is it OK if Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Stella [Maxwell] come and have a few drinks with you guys?’” Kirsten Jennings told CBC News.

A post shared by Karli Elizabeth Colpitts (@colpitts) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

The newly married couple, who’ve been together since 2010 after meeting in the Cayman Islands, apparently aren’t die-hard Twihards, because they didn’t even know Stewart by name.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, totally! Yeah, no problem. Um, who is that?’” Jennings told the outlet.

Initially, Stewart and Maxwell reportedly stuck to themselves on the patio, but after some encouraging from the brides, and a couple Beastie Boys songs, they joined the wedding party on the dance floor.

“They kind of blended in seamlessly,” Jennings told BuzzFeed News. “It was a really, really, really fun night. They weren’t the center of attention; they didn’t take over the party at all. They just kind of melded,” Kaleigh Jennings added.

The two reportedly stayed out dancing until the early morning before leaving the restaurant in what we can only imagine in an incredibly chic way.

“There were only a few people who were star-struck,” Kirsten said. “My Aunt Linda was extremely excited.”