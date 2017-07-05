Kristen Stewart Wears An Item Of Clothing That Defies Description

Over the past few years, Kristen Stewart has morphed into a daring fashion darling. Her recent look at the Chanel Haute Couture show on Tuesday was no exception.

At the show, the actress modeled a look that nearly defies description ― but we’ll try. She wore a strapless, sequined jumpsuit that cut off at the kneecaps, paired with black Christian Louboutin heels.

It’s quite the outfit:

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images WOW.

Danny Martindale via Getty Images Kristen Stewart attends the 'Chanel' show during Paris Fashion Week on July 4, 2017 in Paris, France.

Foc Kan via Getty Images Just another Tuesday look for KStew.

Later on in the night, Stewart again turned heads at a launch party for Chanel’s new perfume, called “Gabrielle.”

She wore a short, sequined minidress with long sleeves and yet another pair of Louboutin heels. Stewart’s blonde buzzcut, which she chopped back in March, paired perfectly with her smoky eyes.

The actress looked every inch the model herself:

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images Stunning.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images Kristen Stewart attends the launch party for Chanel's new perfume 'Gabrielle' as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 4 in Paris, France.

The actress attended the show alongside her rumored girlfriend, Victoria’s Secret Angel Stella Maxwell. Earlier in the day, Maxwell walked in Ulyana Sergeenko’s haute couture show for Fall/Winter 2017-2018.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images Maxwell went rocker chic for the launch party.

Hopefully we see more of this “haute” couple on the red carpet this week.