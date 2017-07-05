Kristen Stewart Wears An Item Of Clothing That Defies Description

Over the past few years, Kristen Stewart has morphed into a daring fashion darling. Her recent look at the Chanel Haute Couture show on Tuesday was no exception.
At the show, the actress modeled a look that nearly defies description ― but we’ll try. She wore a strapless, sequined jumpsuit that cut off at the kneecaps, paired with black Christian Louboutin heels.
It’s quite the outfit:
Later on in the night, Stewart again turned heads at a launch party for Chanel’s new perfume, called “Gabrielle.”
She wore a short, sequined minidress with long sleeves and yet another pair of Louboutin heels. Stewart’s blonde buzzcut, which she chopped back in March, paired perfectly with her smoky eyes.
The actress looked every inch the model herself:
The actress attended the show alongside her rumored girlfriend, Victoria’s Secret Angel Stella Maxwell. Earlier in the day, Maxwell walked in Ulyana Sergeenko’s haute couture show for Fall/Winter 2017-2018.
Hopefully we see more of this “haute” couple on the red carpet this week.
