Arkansas Woman Used Government Funds To Buy Her Dog A Tuxedo

Kristi Lyn Goss may be guilty of fraud, but not of crimes against fashion.

The 44-year-old Goss was previously employed as an administrative assistant to a judge in Garland County, Arkansas.

That is, until authorities accused her of fraudulently charging $200,000 to a Garland County credit card. Goss used the card to purchase a diamond bracelet, tickets to Arkansas Razorbacks football games, sequined throw pillows and pet insurance, according to The Associated Press.

Oh, and this admittedly adorable tuxedo for her dog.

Goss was set to stand trial Tuesday but opted to plead guilty at a pretrial hearing Monday to six felony counts of fraudulent use of the county’s credit card, according to the Hot Springs Sentinel Record.

She will be sentenced on Nov. 22.

Arkansas State Police started investigating Goss in July, after an auditor noticed discrepancies on a Garland County credit card in May.

An audit found that Goss, an administrative assistant to Garland County Judge Rick Davis, had used the county credit card for years for personal purchases and to pay bills.

She was fired by the judge after the audit, according to KATV.com.

Goss is potentially facing between three and 20 years for each count, but she’s getting a surprising amount of support from Twitter for the way she dressed her pug.

