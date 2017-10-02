KRONOS BRINGS MY LAI TRAGEDY TO STAGE AT BAM HARVEY

An elegant Vietnamese woman stands to the right of the stage dressed in black, her hair piled up on her head; she is surrounded by exotic instruments which make a stunningly beautiful sound. Her name is Vân-Ánh Võ and she played composer Johnathan Berger’s haunting music with exacting care. Downstage left Kronos quartet’s three violinists David Harrington, John Sherba, Hank Dutt and a single cellist, Sunny Yang exquisitely set the music in flight as tenor Rinde Eckert entered center stage from the hidden shadows behind a curtain. Through Harriet Scott Chessman’s heart-rending libretto the audience visited the vestiges of the horrible unfolding of the My Lai massacre; a historic event that took place decades ago in Vietnam. Rinde Eckert's deeply poignant portrayal of courageous US Army pilot Hugh Thompson Jr. who is hospitalized and dying of cancer and also suffered horribly from PTSD is painfully beautiful, to say the least.