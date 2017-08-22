Kuhns election as Mayor of Rehoboth Beach, DE ushers in new era

For the first time in 27 years Rehoboth Beach, DE has a new Mayor. Even more positive is the potential for a new majority on the City Commission to support the changes Paul Kuhns has promised to make. The new majority will include Kathy McGuiness who will be sworn in for another term, Lisa Schlosser sworn in for her first term, and the replacement Kuhns can name for the vacant seat, his unexpired term when he is sworn in as Mayor. There is hope the three remaining commissioners who collectively have spent many years working for the people of Rehoboth; Patrick Gossett, Toni Sharp and Stan Mills, will join this new majority in ushering in a new era.

On September 15th the new Mayor and Commissioners will be sworn in. Everyone is anticipating what their first actions will be. One strong indication of where the new administration is headed would be a motion to refund Rehoboth Beach Main Street which the current Mayor defunded. Main Street has a history of working to support the local business community which in turn supports the town. To understand how desperately Rehoboth needs an organization like Main Street just take a walk around town and look at all the empty storefronts. It is not easy to compete with the 133 outlet stores on rte. 1 or the other wide variety of shopping opportunities and places to eat where rents are less. In-town businesses need support which a revitalized Main Street could provide.

The new Mayor should continue and strengthen his and the City’s working relationship with organizations like CAMP, the Gay and Lesbian Community Center, which for 27 years has helped to build Rehoboth and ensure the diversity of its residents and visitors is respected. Maybe together CAMP, Main Street, and the city government can work to enhance the visibility of Rehoboth with a new focus on social media and advertising. To continue to thrive Rehoboth Beach needs to attract more millennials to vacation here along with generation X and the retirees it already attracts.

Then the ever vexing issue of parking. Even losing mayoral candidate Cooper may now be having second thoughts about his passion to build the new City Hall, the monstrosity often called the Palace on Rehoboth Avenue which many credit for his loss. Instead all that money could have been invested in a parking garage and an expanded convention center, both of which would have been revenue producing. It is my understanding about a third of the city’s budget comes from parking meters. If you are concerned about the environment the goal must be to get more people out of their cars, walking and cycling, or even using mopeds to get around. The City now makes moped users buy a license and if you are charging a license fee and want people to use this mode of transportation you must also provide adequate parking for them.

Another issue is where to park buses, or where to let them stop to discharge their passengers. Kuhns understands there are differences between buses bringing day trippers and buses from companies like Best Bus which bring people from Washington, DC and New York for long weekends or longer vacations. Those visitors tend to spend more money and bring a greater benefit to the town than a day tripper who may never venture much beyond the boardwalk. While all are important to the town there are differences.

The new Mayor and commissioners spoke about revitalizing various advisory committees enabling residents to get more involved in city projects; giving greater opportunities for having their voices heard. This needs to be done carefully and one can learn from experiences other cities have had. Members of these committees must understand when it comes to city policy they are advisory and need to be comfortable not every recommendation will be adopted by the Commission. But open discussion and the transparency the new mayor promised will only be a positive thing for the City of Rehoboth. It will be important for all the committees to have diverse memberships representing all facets of the Rehoboth Beach community. Only by everyone working together will real progress be made.

The new Mayor also stressed working with the surrounding communities. That would include the other government bodies in Sussex county and broadening connections with Dover and even Delaware’s elected members in Congress. Those connections could provide all kinds of benefits to the city. Another idea for working with the surrounding community could be to set up an advisory committee of residents and businesses who share the Rehoboth Beach address and 19971 zip code, but aren’t eligible to vote in City elections. Those like myself who want to do everything we can to help ensure the City of Rehoboth Beach thrives. Our property values and enjoyment of life are tied to the success of the city.

Then there is the City Manager. I am sure she is concerned as it is never easy to get used to working with a new boss and in essence that is what Sharon Lynne will have to do. I am sure she will work productively with the new Mayor and support his efforts to make city government in Rehoboth totally transparent. A start might be to take a fresh look at the city's website to make it more user friendly.

So all of us who love Rehoboth Beach look forward to this new era the voters have ushered in. It is an opportunity to bring Rehoboth into the 21st century without changing the wonderful things that exist today. We all love that Rehoboth Beach continues to have the great small town feel that has been its hallmark. Creating the right balance for its growth includes respecting full-time residents, businesses, tourists, new retirees, and creating new opportunities to attract young people to the town. This will be the challenge facing the new mayor and his new majority on the Commission.