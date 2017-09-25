Kurdistan youth vote in referendum amidst concerns

Polling has started in Iraq’s autonomous region of Kurdistans. Despite facing severe opposition, Kurdistan's regional government (KRG) was adamant to hold an independence referendum. While the referendum is non-binding, it has received opposition not just from the Iraqi government but also from international and regional powers including the US, EU, Iran and Turkey. Fears of violence and detraction from defeating ISIS at a time when significant gains have been made, dominate international pressure.

The Kurdish referendum sees some opposition even from within. Deeply fractured along political party lines, the strong proponents of the referendum are KRG President Barzani and his Kurdish Democratic Party who have hyped nationalism to what may be a point of no return. His strongest base can be found in Erbil and Dohuk provinces. In Sulaimaniye though, there remains cautious support for the referendum with many seeing independence as essential but perhaps not fit for the current timing.

Ultimately, the referendum isn’t expected to demarcate boundaries and declare sovereignty over Kurdish territory. If anything, it is a formal declaration of independence from a group that has desired it for generations. However, complicating matters is that the Iraqi Arabs and Kurds have raised the stakes too high. What began as a bid to gain greater leverage to negotiate with the Abadi government in Baghdad has now become a matter of political survival and legitimacy for Barzani. In many ways, Barzani has gained tremendous political mileage and the ability to historically establish himself as the leader who brought the Kurds independence and freedom, even if just in name.

Prime Minister Abadi’s government fears that the KRG could consolidate its gains in areas beyond the three governorates of the Kurdish region, particularly the oil-rich area of Kirkuk that has become a flashpoint in the lead up to the referendum. The Parliament which convened for the first time since 2015 declared the referendum unconstitutional and also demanded that the Kurdish governor of Kirkuk be removed. Kirkuk has already seen some violence leading to legitimate fears of escalation should the referendum take place. All of this against a backdrop of a fragile country that is on the last leg of defeating ISIS and beginning to dabble into a post-conflict and reconstruction conversation.

In my recent visit to Iraq, what struck me the most were my conversations with young people from Iraq and Kurdistan. Youth in Kurdistan remain deeply political, strongly opinionated and well-vested in their country’s future. Many have plans to launch their own NGOs, advocate for peace and civic education in schools and establish centers for IDPs. However, they also remain lost. Facing tremendous grievances such as rampant unemployment, lack of salaries on time, and a shortage of water and electricity, many young people are critical of the Barzani government for not delivering basic necessities. A referendum is unlikely to change this.

A deeply politicized and frustrated youth is also one that is easy to sway. Offering young people salaries to campaign or convincing them to vote “yes” in exchange for better delivery of basic needs, is quick and easy for political parties with money.

Eager to vote “yes”, young people have very few concrete plans for what comes after a referendum. The calls for independence come with a certain level of legacy; generations of Kurds have given their lives for the cause and young people are adamant to see it happen in their lifetimes. However, what that looks like or entails remains an uncertain reality and an even more elusive answer.

There has been no concrete discussion on what a government may look like. In the absence of UN monitoring agencies, the question of the legitimacy of the referendum looms. Additionally, the Kurdish government may have to quickly address the ethnic and sectarian fissures that exist within the region. Of particular concern should be the possibility of violence that can erupt, particularly in Kirkuk where Kurds form a minority and Arabs and Turkmen dominate.

At a time when young people have born the brunt of the economic crisis, questions of what kind of financial support will be expected from Iraq should the “yes” vote dominate, arise. With IDPs pouring into Kurdistan, there is little clarity on how the government will provide if it’s left out to dry with few diplomatic relations in the region. Violence is likely to erupt given possibilities of military interventions and economic sanctions from Iraq.

The KRG is better placed to focus on negotiations with the government in Baghdad in securing greater revenues and basic necessities, especially for its youth. Emotionally driven and hyper-nationalized, many young people in Kurdistan may not have fully weighed the consequences of a referendum, which may exacerbate the grievances they currently face. For political parties in the KRG region, this is not the time for bellicose action and political point-scoring. Instead, while the world’s attention continues on Iraq and international forces remain in the area, it is time to talk and begin the process of gaining stronger representation for Kurds in the upcoming elections slated for April 2018.