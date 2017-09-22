Kylie Jenner is pregnant, multiple outlets have reported.

“This is the happiest she’s ever been,” a source told People, which also noted that Jenner is due in February.

The 20-year-old reality star and beauty magnate has been in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott since April. According to TMZ, both parents started sharing the news with friends earlier this month.

While the announcement shocked many, it may not come as such a surprise to very observant fans ― Jenner has been posting some older photos, or recent, cropped pics, to her Instagram page.

She’s also not the only member of the Kardashian clan who may be expecting a baby. Although they haven’t confirmed the widely circulating reports, Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are expected to welcome their third child through a surrogate, possibly just before Jenner’s due date.