As of Thursday, Kylie Jenner is no longer a teen. The “Life of Kylie” star has turned 20 and celebrated with a blow-out bash on Wednesday night.
It’s hard to believe that the little Kylie from “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” is now a bonafide beauty mogul. But as she’s grown up, Jenner’s style and red carpet presence have also come a long way.
Take a look at some of her best (and most outrageous!) looks in the photos below:
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Kylie Jenner (left), at the world premiere of "The Emperor's New Groove" on Dec. 10, 2000 on Hollywood, CA.
Rod Rolle via Getty Images
Kylie Jenner (right) at the 22nd Annual Santa Barbara Triathlon on Aug. 23, 2003 in Santa Barbara, CA.
Lee Celano via Getty Images
Kylie Jenner (right) at the world premiere of "Teacher's Pet" in Hollywood, CA on Jan. 11, 2004.
Eric Isaacs via Getty Images
At the Dream Foundation's "A Day To Dream" on July 24, 2005 in Santa Barbara, CA.
Jeff Vespa via Getty Images
Kylie Jenner (left) at the Dash Fall 2007 Fashion Show in Los Angeles, CA.
Jeff Vespa via Getty Images
Kylie Jenner (right) at the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" viewing party on Oct. 16, 2007 in Agoura Hills, CA.
Lester Cohen via Getty Images
Kylie Jenner (right) at the A Time for Heroes Celebrity Carnival on June 8, 2008 in Los Angeles, CA.
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Kylie Jenner (second from left) at the Teen Choice Awards 2009 on Aug. 9, 2009 in Universal City, CA.
Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images
At the release party for the new album "Kiss & Tell" by Selena Gomez and The Scene on Sept. 30, 2009 in Hollywood, CA.
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
At the "Easy A" premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on Sept. 13, 2010 in Hollywood, CA.
David Livingston via Getty Images
At The Taste of Beverly Hills wine & food festival on Sept. 2, 2010 in Beverly Hills, CA.
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
At the Los Angeles "Burlesque" premiere on Nov. 15, 2010 in Hollywood, CA.
Ilya S. Savenok via Getty Images
At the Abbey Dawn by Avril Lavigne spring 2012 fashion show on Sept. 12, 2011 in New York City, NY.
Thomas Concordia via Getty Images
Walking the runway at the Abbey Dawn by Avril Lavigne Fashion Show on Sept. 12, 2011 in New York City, NY.
Jesse Grant via Getty Images
At the 2011 Hollywood Style Awards on Nov. 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, CA.
Paul Archuleta via Getty Images
Attending Fashion's Night Out 2012 on Sept. 6, 2012 in Los Angeles, CA.
Chelsea Lauren via Getty Images
At the Abbey Dawn By Avril Lavigne Spring 2013 on Sept.10, 2012 in New York City, NY.
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
At the Evening Sherri Hill spring 2013 fashion show on Sept. 7, 2012 in New York City, NY.
C Flanigan via Getty Images
At the 2012 KIIS FM Jingle Ball on Dec. 3, 2012 in Los Angeles, CA.
Jason Merritt via Getty Images
At the 2013 MTV Movie Awards at Sony Pictures Studios on April 14, 2013 in Culver City, CA.
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
At the premiere of "After Earth" on May 29, 2013 in New York City, NY.
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
At the Los Angeles premiere of "Ender's Game" on Oct. 28, 2013 in Hollywood, CA.
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
At the 2013 American Music Awards on Nov. 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, CA.
Bryan Steffy/Billboard Awards 2014 via Getty Images
At the 2014 Billboard Music Awards on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, NV.
George Pimentel via Getty Images
At the 2014 MuchMusic Video Awards on June 15, 2014 in Toronto, Canada.
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
At the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 24, 2014 in Inglewood, CA.
Jason Merritt via Getty Images
At the 2014 American Music Awards on Nov. 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, CA.
Joe Scarnici via Getty Images
At the GQ and Giorgio Armani Grammys After Party on Feb. 8, 2015 in Hollywood, CA.
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
At the 2015 Billboard Music Awards on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, NV.
Gustavo Caballero via Getty Images
At the Sugar Factory opening on June 19, 2015 in Miami Beach, FL.
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
At the 2015 ESPYS on July 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, CA.
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
At the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party on Jan. 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, CA.
Gerardo Mora via Getty Images
At the Sugar Factory Orlando grand opening on March 11, 2016 in Orlando, FL.
James Devaney via Getty Images
At the Alexander Wang show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10, 2016 in New York City, NY.
Gabriel Olsen via Getty Images
At the 74th Annual Golden Globes after party on Jan. 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, CA.
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
At Marie Claire's Image Maker Awards 2017 on Jan. 10, 2017 in West Hollywood, CA.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images
At the Alexander Wang fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 11, 2017 in New York City, NY.
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
At the Met Gala on May 1, 2017 in New York City, NY.
