08/10/2017 12:31 pm ET

Stunning Photos Of Kylie Jenner's Style Through The Years

Her style is evolving at a rapid pace.

By Carly Ledbetter

As of Thursday, Kylie Jenner is no longer a teen. The “Life of Kylie” star has turned 20 and celebrated with a blow-out bash on Wednesday night.

It’s hard to believe that the little Kylie from “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” is now a bonafide beauty mogul. But as she’s grown up, Jenner’s style and red carpet presence have also come a long way. 

Take a look at some of her best (and most outrageous!) looks in the photos below: 

  • 2000
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
    Kylie Jenner (left), at the world premiere of "The Emperor's New Groove" on Dec. 10, 2000 on Hollywood, CA.
  • 2003
    Rod Rolle via Getty Images
    Kylie Jenner (right) at the 22nd Annual Santa Barbara Triathlon on Aug. 23, 2003 in Santa Barbara, CA.
  • 2004
    Lee Celano via Getty Images
    Kylie Jenner (right) at the world premiere of "Teacher's Pet" in Hollywood, CA on Jan. 11, 2004.
  • 2005
    Eric Isaacs via Getty Images
    At the Dream Foundation's "A Day To Dream" on July 24, 2005 in Santa Barbara, CA.
  • 2007
    Jeff Vespa via Getty Images
    Kylie Jenner (left) at the Dash Fall 2007 Fashion Show in Los Angeles, CA.
  • 2007
    Jeff Vespa via Getty Images
    Kylie Jenner (right) at the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" viewing party on Oct. 16, 2007 in Agoura Hills, CA.
  • 2008
    Lester Cohen via Getty Images
    Kylie Jenner (right) at the A Time for Heroes Celebrity Carnival on June 8, 2008 in Los Angeles, CA.
  • 2009
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    Kylie Jenner (second from left) at the Teen Choice Awards 2009 on Aug. 9, 2009 in Universal City, CA.
  • 2009
    Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images
    At the release party for the new album "Kiss & Tell" by Selena Gomez and The Scene on Sept. 30, 2009 in Hollywood, CA.
  • 2010
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    At the "Easy A" premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on Sept. 13, 2010 in Hollywood, CA.
  • 2010
    David Livingston via Getty Images
    At The Taste of Beverly Hills wine & food festival on Sept. 2, 2010 in Beverly Hills, CA. 
  • 2010
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    At the Los Angeles "Burlesque" premiere on Nov. 15, 2010 in Hollywood, CA. 
  • 2011
    Ilya S. Savenok via Getty Images
    At the Abbey Dawn by Avril Lavigne spring 2012 fashion show on Sept. 12, 2011 in New York City, NY. 
  • 2011
    Thomas Concordia via Getty Images
    Walking the runway at the Abbey Dawn by Avril Lavigne Fashion Show on Sept. 12, 2011 in New York City, NY. 
  • 2011
    Jesse Grant via Getty Images
    At the 2011 Hollywood Style Awards on Nov. 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, CA.
  • 2012
    Paul Archuleta via Getty Images
    Attending Fashion's Night Out 2012 on Sept. 6, 2012 in Los Angeles, CA. 
  • 2012
    Chelsea Lauren via Getty Images
    At the Abbey Dawn By Avril Lavigne Spring 2013 on Sept.10, 2012 in New York City, NY. 
  • 2012
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
    At the Evening Sherri Hill spring 2013 fashion show on Sept. 7, 2012 in New York City, NY. 
  • 2012
    C Flanigan via Getty Images
    At the 2012 KIIS FM Jingle Ball on Dec. 3, 2012 in Los Angeles, CA. 
  • 2013
    Jason Merritt via Getty Images
    At the 2013 MTV Movie Awards at Sony Pictures Studios on April 14, 2013 in Culver City, CA. 
  • 2013
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
    At the premiere of "After Earth" on May 29, 2013 in New York City, NY. 
  • 2013
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    At the Los Angeles premiere of "Ender's Game" on Oct. 28, 2013 in Hollywood, CA. 
  • 2013
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    At the 2013 American Music Awards on Nov. 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, CA.
  • 2014
    Bryan Steffy/Billboard Awards 2014 via Getty Images
    At the 2014 Billboard Music Awards on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, NV. 
  • 2014
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    At the 2014 MuchMusic Video Awards on June 15, 2014 in Toronto, Canada. 
  • 2014
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    At the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 24, 2014 in Inglewood, CA. 
  • 2014
    Jason Merritt via Getty Images
    At the 2014 American Music Awards on Nov. 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, CA. 
  • 2015
    Joe Scarnici via Getty Images
    At the GQ and Giorgio Armani Grammys After Party on Feb. 8, 2015 in Hollywood, CA. 
  • 2015
    Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
    At the 2015 Billboard Music Awards on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, NV. 
  • 2015
    Gustavo Caballero via Getty Images
    At the Sugar Factory opening on June 19, 2015 in Miami Beach, FL. 

