As of Thursday, Kylie Jenner is no longer a teen. The “Life of Kylie” star has turned 20 and celebrated with a blow-out bash on Wednesday night.

It’s hard to believe that the little Kylie from “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” is now a bonafide beauty mogul . But as she’s grown up, Jenner’s style and red carpet presence have also come a long way.

Take a look at some of her best (and most outrageous!) looks in the photos below:

2000 Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images Kylie Jenner (left), at the world premiere of "The Emperor's New Groove" on Dec. 10, 2000 on Hollywood, CA.

2003 Rod Rolle via Getty Images Kylie Jenner (right) at the 22nd Annual Santa Barbara Triathlon on Aug. 23, 2003 in Santa Barbara, CA.

2004 Lee Celano via Getty Images Kylie Jenner (right) at the world premiere of "Teacher's Pet" in Hollywood, CA on Jan. 11, 2004.

2005 Eric Isaacs via Getty Images At the Dream Foundation's "A Day To Dream" on July 24, 2005 in Santa Barbara, CA.

2007 Jeff Vespa via Getty Images Kylie Jenner (left) at the Dash Fall 2007 Fashion Show in Los Angeles, CA.

2007 Jeff Vespa via Getty Images Kylie Jenner (right) at the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" viewing party on Oct. 16, 2007 in Agoura Hills, CA.

2008 Lester Cohen via Getty Images Kylie Jenner (right) at the A Time for Heroes Celebrity Carnival on June 8, 2008 in Los Angeles, CA.

2009 Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Kylie Jenner (second from left) at the Teen Choice Awards 2009 on Aug. 9, 2009 in Universal City, CA.

2009 Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images At the release party for the new album "Kiss & Tell" by Selena Gomez and The Scene on Sept. 30, 2009 in Hollywood, CA.

2010 Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images At the "Easy A" premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on Sept. 13, 2010 in Hollywood, CA.

2010 David Livingston via Getty Images At The Taste of Beverly Hills wine & food festival on Sept. 2, 2010 in Beverly Hills, CA.

2010 Steve Granitz via Getty Images At the Los Angeles "Burlesque" premiere on Nov. 15, 2010 in Hollywood, CA.

2011 Ilya S. Savenok via Getty Images At the Abbey Dawn by Avril Lavigne spring 2012 fashion show on Sept. 12, 2011 in New York City, NY.

2011 Thomas Concordia via Getty Images Walking the runway at the Abbey Dawn by Avril Lavigne Fashion Show on Sept. 12, 2011 in New York City, NY.

2011 Jesse Grant via Getty Images At the 2011 Hollywood Style Awards on Nov. 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, CA.

2012 Paul Archuleta via Getty Images Attending Fashion's Night Out 2012 on Sept. 6, 2012 in Los Angeles, CA.

2012 Chelsea Lauren via Getty Images At the Abbey Dawn By Avril Lavigne Spring 2013 on Sept.10, 2012 in New York City, NY.

2012 Taylor Hill via Getty Images At the Evening Sherri Hill spring 2013 fashion show on Sept. 7, 2012 in New York City, NY.

2012 C Flanigan via Getty Images At the 2012 KIIS FM Jingle Ball on Dec. 3, 2012 in Los Angeles, CA.

2013 Jason Merritt via Getty Images At the 2013 MTV Movie Awards at Sony Pictures Studios on April 14, 2013 in Culver City, CA.

2013 Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images At the premiere of "After Earth" on May 29, 2013 in New York City, NY.

2013 Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images At the Los Angeles premiere of "Ender's Game" on Oct. 28, 2013 in Hollywood, CA.

2013 Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images At the 2013 American Music Awards on Nov. 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, CA.

2014 Bryan Steffy/Billboard Awards 2014 via Getty Images At the 2014 Billboard Music Awards on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, NV.

2014 George Pimentel via Getty Images At the 2014 MuchMusic Video Awards on June 15, 2014 in Toronto, Canada.

2014 Kevin Mazur via Getty Images At the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 24, 2014 in Inglewood, CA.

2014 Jason Merritt via Getty Images At the 2014 American Music Awards on Nov. 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, CA.

2015 Joe Scarnici via Getty Images At the GQ and Giorgio Armani Grammys After Party on Feb. 8, 2015 in Hollywood, CA.

2015 Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images At the 2015 Billboard Music Awards on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, NV.

2015 Gustavo Caballero via Getty Images At the Sugar Factory opening on June 19, 2015 in Miami Beach, FL.

2015 Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images At the 2015 ESPYS on July 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, CA.

2016 Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images At the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party on Jan. 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, CA.

2016 Gerardo Mora via Getty Images At the Sugar Factory Orlando grand opening on March 11, 2016 in Orlando, FL.

2016 James Devaney via Getty Images At the Alexander Wang show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10, 2016 in New York City, NY.

2017 Gabriel Olsen via Getty Images At the 74th Annual Golden Globes after party on Jan. 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, CA.

2017 Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images At Marie Claire's Image Maker Awards 2017 on Jan. 10, 2017 in West Hollywood, CA.

2017 Jason Kempin via Getty Images At the Alexander Wang fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 11, 2017 in New York City, NY.