Kylie Jenner Showers In A White T-Shirt In Steamy Short Film

All you wanted for Christmas was ... a short film of a topless Kylie Jenner?!

The beauty mogul and Snapchat pro released a video exclusively through W magazine on Christmas Day, calling it “a little surprise gift for the world.” Jenner’s wardrobe in the film is minimal, ranging from a wet white T-shirt to nothing but a cigarette and her flowing blond hair as an accessory. Niia’s “Last Night in Los Feliz” plays in the background.

Jenner’s longtime boyfriend Tyga also appears in the film. Her look in the video is very similar to a steamy photo she posted in November for the rapper’s birthday.

happy birthday baby 💋

The video was shot and directed by photographer Sasha Samsonova, who’s worked with Jenner extensively — in July, People called her “Kylie Jenner’s secret weapon.”

Kylie’s sister Kendall also recently took part in a racy video for the holidays. The model appeared in Love Magazine’s advent calendar, posing in lace-up heels and lingerie, earlier in December.