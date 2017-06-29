La La Anthony On Why She Hasn't Divorced Carmelo Anthony

La La Anthony isn’t ready to call it quits with long-time beau Carmelo Anthony.

The television personality stopped by “The Wendy Williams Show” on Tuesday to promote the new season of “Power,” the Starz show in which she stars. When the host asked about the status of her split from the NBA star, La La said she did not plan to file for divorce just yet.

“Not right now, I’m not,” the 38-year-old said. “You know marriages are tough, and you know that. We all know that. It’s filled with ups and downs. We are just going through a time right now.”

The Puerto Rican actress, who tied the knot with Carmelo in 2010, said the most important thing for her was her 10-year-old son.

″[Carmelo] and I are the best of friends and our number one commitment is to our son, Kiyan,” she continued. “I would absolutely never say a bad thing about my husband. That’s my son’s father and he is an amazing dad. I could not ask for a better dad.”

In April, TMZ reported that La La and Carmelo had split and were living apart and that the decision was allegedly amicable. Rumors that Carmelo had cheated also began to circulate shorty after.

Williams also asked La La to comment on the loving photo Carmelo shared via Instagram on Monday, in which he sent a birthday message to his estranged wife saying she was his “earth.”

When the host said the caption sounded like Carmelo wanted her back, the actress responded: “Why wouldn’t he?”

As far as whether there’s still a chance to work things out, La La said she didn’t know what would happen in the future but that what she and Carmelo have shared could not be erased.