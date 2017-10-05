LA Master Chorale Meets Carmina Burana

The Los Angeles Master Chorale charged into the 2017-2018 season on Sept. 23rd and 24th with Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms and Orff’s Carmina Burana; both forces of absolute beauty and power. The Chorale, comprised of 100 members, is one of the largest professional choral groups in the world. Under the direction of Grant Gershon, the Los Angeles Master Chorale transported the audience to another world using the stunning Walt Disney Concert Hall as the vessel. Not only is the interior of the hall stunningly beautiful, “the concert hall's partitions and curved, billowing ceiling act as part of the acoustical system while subtly referencing the sculptural language of the exterior.”

Los Angeles Master Chorale

The ensemble opened with Chichester Psalms by Leonard Bernstein which is fitting because Bernstein would have turned 100 this year. Consisting of three movements and six traditional Psalms, Chichester Psalms was a magnificent blend of power, majesty, and control. Each voice part sang as one voice accompanied by the LA Phil Harmonic Orchestra. Boy soprano Jamie Felix-Toll was a featured soloist during this piece and his soft but mighty voice soared throughout the venue. Berstein’s Chichester Pslams served as a satisfying appetizer. The main coursed with served by Carl Orff.

Orff’s seminal classic, Carmina Burana, is often revered as one of the greatest pieces of classical music. If you are unfamiliar with the name, chances are you have heard the piece at some point in your life. Joined by the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Master Chorale opens the piece with the movement titled O Fortuna. Out of silence, the choir and orchestra erupt in a wall of sound that completely stuns the audience by immersing all of your senses. Every movement was more captivating than the next to the point where you never want it to end. Featured soloists, Stephen Powell, So Young Park, and Nicholas Phan, were each incredible in their pieces. Most notable, in my opinion, was So Young Park’s rendition of Dulcissime. As she sang the air stood still as if everyone held their breath in awe of her control and beauty.

Marie Noorbergen/Tao Ruspoli So Young Park