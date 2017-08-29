Singer Can't Hold Back Tears During 'Amor Eterno' Tribute To Juan Gabriel

A year after Mexican singer Juan Gabriel’s death, the icon’s absence is still felt by many in the music industry.

“Amor Eterno” (Eternal Love) is one of Juan Gabriel’s most iconic singles, which he wrote in memory of his late mother. The song’s lyrics lament the death of a loved one, and the singer’s desire to see them again.

La Santa Cecilia’s lead singer La Marisoul Hernandez channeled those same emotions in her rendition of “Amor Enterno,” during which she cried.

“When I saw the news that Juan Gabriel had passed away, it hurt, I felt like I lost a friend,” Hernandez says in a behind-the-scenes video of the performance. “The best way to pay my respects, to keep that person, that hero alive is singing his songs.”