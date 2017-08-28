Labor Day Cocktail Round Up

Summer is finally coming to a close and as you plan your last “hurrah” of the season, check out these great cocktail recipes for your upcoming Labor Day party!
Blossom Berry Created by Mixologist Jane Danger
3 oz Baileys Almande 1/8 oz Orange Blossom Water
2 drops Vanilla Extract 1 oz Simple Syrup
1 oz Lemon Juice. 3 Strawberries Halved
Strawberry for Garnish
Combine Baileys Almande, orange blossom water, vanilla extract, simple syrup, lemon juice, strawberries and ice into a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour contents into glass. Garnish with strawberry.
Tito’s Bramble
3/4 oz fresh lemon juice 3/4 oz simple syrup
2 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka Lemon for garnish
Muddle blackberries in shaker tin. Add ice, lemon juice, simple syrup and Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Shake and strain into glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lemon wheel.
Summer Sherry Cobbler
4 oz of Gonzalez Byass Amontillado Sherry. 1 Tablespoon sugar
2 orange slices Strawberries & Mint
Muddle the orange slices and sugar in a cocktail shaker. Add the Sherry and ice and shake to chill. Strain the drink into a tall glass filled with crushed ice. Garnish with strawberries and mint. Serve with a straw.
Froze
Created by James Cottenham and available at Infirmary in NYC
4 oz Janeill Rose. .25 oz Campari
.25 oz Giffard Pamplemousse. .5 oz Amaretto
.5 oz Orzata Syrup 1 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice
Spicy Rum Rita
Say adios to tequila and hola to gluten free rum
1.5 oz The Naked Turtle White Rum .75 oz Fresh lime juice
.5 oz Agave Nectar Jalepeno slice
Chili salt for rim Lime wedge as garnish
Watermelon Ball Margarita
Watermelon 1.5 oz tequila
1 lime (halved, one half cut in two wedges). .5 oz Conintreau
1 oz Sparkling Ice Strawberry Watermelon
How to make watermelon shot glasses:
Scoop out watermelon balls with ice cream scooper. Cut slice on bottom to make flat. Use melon baller to scoop out insides.
Add one scoop of watermelon to shaker using melon baller. Add lime wedge and Conintreau. Muddle together. Add tequila, juice from one-half lime, and ice. Shake and strain into measuring cup. Add Sparkling Ice Strawberry Watermelon. Pour into watermelon shot glasses.
Cruzan Pineapple Sipper
1 part Cruzan Pineapple Rum 1/2 Part fresh lime juice
2 parts Lemonade 2 parts Iced Tea
Build ingredients over large ice cube in rocks glass. Garnish with lime and mint.
The Ultimate Bloody Mary
1.5 oz Ardbeg Ten Years Old 6-8 oz Bloody Mary Mix
1 qt Tomato Juice 1/4 inch Horseradish (chopped)
1/2 Anchovy 1 tsp Sriracha
1/2 tbsp Chinese Hot Mustard 1.5 tsp Worcestshire
1/2 lime (freshly squeezed) 1/2 lemon (freshly squeezed)
1 tbsp Vodka Dash of Black Pepper
Dash of Sea Salt Dash of Celery Seeds
Blend horseradish, Worcestshire, anchovy, Sriracha, mustard and spices until completely smooth. Add lemon, lime and tomato juice and blend. Adjust the mix to taste depending on how spicy, salty or citrusy you like it. Add a tablespoon of vodka to stabilize the mix and keep the juices fresh. Refrigerate and let marinate for 1-3 days. Combine 6-8 oz of the mix with 2 oz Ardbeg Ten Years Old. Garnish boldly!
Cinnamon Grapefruit-Infused Pinnacle Original Vodka
24 Parts Pinnacle Original Vodka 2 large pink grapefruits
2-3 cinnamon sticks
Infusion preparation: Using a vegetable peeler, peel the outer zest off the grapefruits. Do not get any of the white pith on your peels that will add to bitterness. Load a mason jar with the grapefruit zest and the cinnamon sticks and cover with vodka. Store in a cool, dark place away from direct sunlight, for three days, shaking daily. Begin to taste. Once it reaches desired flavor. Strain through a mesh strainer. Strain a second time through a coffee filter. Bottle and store your infusion in a cool, dark place.
