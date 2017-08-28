Labor Day Cocktail Round Up

Summer is finally coming to a close and as you plan your last “hurrah” of the season, check out these great cocktail recipes for your upcoming Labor Day party!

Blossom Berry

3 oz Baileys Almande 1/8 oz Orange Blossom Water

2 drops Vanilla Extract 1 oz Simple Syrup

1 oz Lemon Juice. 3 Strawberries Halved

Strawberry for Garnish

Combine Baileys Almande, orange blossom water, vanilla extract, simple syrup, lemon juice, strawberries and ice into a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour contents into glass. Garnish with strawberry.

Tito's Bramble

3/4 oz fresh lemon juice 3/4 oz simple syrup

2 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka Lemon for garnish

Muddle blackberries in shaker tin. Add ice, lemon juice, simple syrup and Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Shake and strain into glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

Summer Sherry Cobbler

4 oz of Gonzalez Byass Amontillado Sherry. 1 Tablespoon sugar

2 orange slices Strawberries & Mint

Muddle the orange slices and sugar in a cocktail shaker. Add the Sherry and ice and shake to chill. Strain the drink into a tall glass filled with crushed ice. Garnish with strawberries and mint. Serve with a straw.

Froze

Created by James Cottenham and available at Infirmary in NYC

4 oz Janeill Rose. .25 oz Campari

.25 oz Giffard Pamplemousse. .5 oz Amaretto

.5 oz Orzata Syrup 1 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

Spicy Rum Rita

Say adios to tequila and hola to gluten free rum

1.5 oz The Naked Turtle White Rum .75 oz Fresh lime juice

.5 oz Agave Nectar Jalepeno slice

Chili salt for rim Lime wedge as garnish

Watermelon Ball Margarita

Watermelon 1.5 oz tequila

1 lime (halved, one half cut in two wedges). .5 oz Conintreau

1 oz Sparkling Ice Strawberry Watermelon

How to make watermelon shot glasses:

Scoop out watermelon balls with ice cream scooper. Cut slice on bottom to make flat. Use melon baller to scoop out insides.

Add one scoop of watermelon to shaker using melon baller. Add lime wedge and Conintreau. Muddle together. Add tequila, juice from one-half lime, and ice. Shake and strain into measuring cup. Add Sparkling Ice Strawberry Watermelon. Pour into watermelon shot glasses.

Cruzan Pineapple Sipper

1 part Cruzan Pineapple Rum 1/2 Part fresh lime juice

2 parts Lemonade 2 parts Iced Tea

Build ingredients over large ice cube in rocks glass. Garnish with lime and mint.

Ultimate Bloody Mary

1.5 oz Ardbeg Ten Years Old 6-8 oz Bloody Mary Mix

1 qt Tomato Juice 1/4 inch Horseradish (chopped)

1/2 Anchovy 1 tsp Sriracha

1/2 tbsp Chinese Hot Mustard 1.5 tsp Worcestshire

1/2 lime (freshly squeezed) 1/2 lemon (freshly squeezed)

1 tbsp Vodka Dash of Black Pepper

Dash of Sea Salt Dash of Celery Seeds

Blend horseradish, Worcestshire, anchovy, Sriracha, mustard and spices until completely smooth. Add lemon, lime and tomato juice and blend. Adjust the mix to taste depending on how spicy, salty or citrusy you like it. Add a tablespoon of vodka to stabilize the mix and keep the juices fresh. Refrigerate and let marinate for 1-3 days. Combine 6-8 oz of the mix with 2 oz Ardbeg Ten Years Old. Garnish boldly!

Cinnamon Grapefruit-Infused Pinnacle® Original Vodka

24 Parts Pinnacle Original Vodka 2 large pink grapefruits

2-3 cinnamon sticks