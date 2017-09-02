Labor Day: Make It A Day to Binge

Louise Stanger is a speaker, educator, licensed clinician, social worker, certified daring way facilitator and interventionist who uses an invitational intervention approach to work with complicated mental health, substance abuse, chronic pain and process addiction clients.

For many, Labor Day weekend marks the end of summer - where we hang up our swimsuits and trade our beach days for autumn days. And for the person in recovery, it’s a chance to binge - on our favorite outdoor activities and events and relish in an extended sober-filled weekend.

To help you bid farewell to summer, here are the top ten ways to binge on your favorite things while in recovery:

Have a movie marathon. Holiday weekends are great for re-watching your favorite movie trilogies, sequels and prequels. Are you a Matrix fan? Stream it on Netflix. Love The Lord of the Rings? Pop in the Blu-Ray (you know you have all of the extended editions). Do your favorite exercise routine. The long work can cut into your exercise time over the weekends. But with working Americans off work on Monday and many off the Friday before, hit your favorite yoga or pilates class, take a bike ride or go for a swim. Plenty of research suggests exercise while in recovery helps release stress and pent-up emotions, keeping you on a healthy and happy path. Go to the beach. Sand and sun, the crashing waves and a whole ocean at your toe-tips is the perfect way to relax, relieve stress and get in touch with nature. Don’t have a beach near you? Try the neighborhood pool, your friend’s apartment complex pool or the local YMCA. Try a new hiking trail. Hiking is not only good exercise and gets you in touch with nature, it’s also fun. And depending on the trails in your area, the landscapes can be breathtaking. There’s so much more adventure out in the world waiting beyond the couch. Go out and explore! Reconnect with your friends. It’s easy to get into the habit of daily life and go weeks, even months without seeing your friends. However, research shows connection and social bonding is essential for releasing positive, feel-good emotions for the individual in recovery. Since the whole nation is taking a break on Monday, invite them out for a brunch. Throw a barbeque. Americans love to cook outdoors. Find a fire pit in your local park, at a friend’s house, or in your own backyard. And to add to the menu, check out quick-search recipes online or watch Tasty videos for ideas to add to the main course. Take in a movie. Labor Day weekend is notorious for being hot. And sometimes the best way to beat the heat is in a dark, cool movie theater with popcorn and a pickle. Movies are for the escape - so enter a whole new world. Plan a picnic. Picnics are great for spontaneity, ease and comfort. Find meats and cheeses, fruits and vegetables at your local grocer and meet with friends and family under a tree or even in your own back porch. Visit a museum. Like the movie theater, museums keep you cool on the hottest days. Some cities offer free entry to its citizens on holiday weekends like Labor Day. A quick search online will tell you if which museums may have free entry. Take in the culture and learn something new. Host a block party. There’s no better way to bond with your neighbors than a shared neighborhood party with food, fun and friends. As mentioned above, social bonding brings support for the person in recovery and a feeling of community.

No matter your plans for the long holiday weekend, find your niche with friends, family and loved ones and be thankful and grateful for another summer.