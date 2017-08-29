The true meaning of Labor Day is lost on many Americans who typically spend it soaking up as much of what’s left of summer as they can. But hear us out ― shopping is actually not a bad way to honor it.
After all, it is a celebration of labor ― and what better way to pay homage to the American worker than by spending the cash you worked to get? And even better, when those things are on sale for a fraction of their usual price.
Labor Day sales are already in full swing, with many online and brick-and-mortar retailers slashing prices enough for you to justify taking the plunge on that perfect, totally impractical slip dress you’ve been eyeing all season.
Check out our picks for best Labor Day Weekend sales below.
Nordstrom: take up to 40 percent off brands like Rag & Bone, Tibi and more
Abercrombie & Fitch: Take 40 percent off the entire store, in-store and online, plus all jeans are $39
Dr. Scholl’s: Take up to 50 percent off select sandals and free shipping
Milly: take an extra 30 percent off sale pieces with the code “LABORDAY17”
Reformation: Up to 70 percent off site-wide
Lord & Taylor: Take 20 percent off regular and sale items, and 25 percent off select women’s clearance items in-store and online with promo code “LABORDAY”
Addition Elle: Take 50 percent off sale items
Gap: Take up to 50 percent off of everything along with an extra 20 percent off a purchase
J.Crew: Take an extra 40 percent off sale styles in-store and online with code “HELLOSALE”
Beyond Yoga: Take up to 75 percent off sale items
Rachel Rachel Roy: Take an extra 30 percent off sale items
Eloquii: Price cuts site wide, including $20 tops and $40 dresses
