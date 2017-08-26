Labor Day Weekend Essentials

While guys can get away with wearing their finest pair of overly-short board shorts and the most bro-looking tank top in the back of their trunk, for women, Labor Day weekend fashion goes far beyond day-to-day wear. Labor Day is the last official weekend of summer and whether you are heading to the beach, festival, winery or on a fab stay-cation, there are so many options for what to wear. Here are a couple of my favorite Labor Day essentials to wear before breaking out the boots and sweaters: