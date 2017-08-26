Labor Day Weekend Essentials

While guys can get away with wearing their finest pair of overly-short board shorts and the most bro-looking tank top in the back of their trunk, for women, Labor Day weekend fashion goes far beyond day-to-day wear. Labor Day is the last official weekend of summer and whether you are heading to the beach, festival, winery or on a fab stay-cation, there are so many options for what to wear. Here are a couple of my favorite Labor Day essentials to wear before breaking out the boots and sweaters:
To the MAX: Nothing says the end of summer like a flowing and effortless looking maxi dress. Here are some of my favorite looks before we put the flows and frills away.
- Cold Shoulder—This maxi combines two of my absolute favorite looks: off the shoulder top and a high slit. The Lovestruck Maxi Dress (showpo.com; $53.95) is effortlessly chic and flowing and floral. What more can you ask for for?
- Saucy and Sweet—If beach days or wine tasting are what your Labor Day dreams are made of, you’ll absolutely love the You Know Me Best Maxi Dress (pinklily.com; $46). Featuring a beautiful green, wine, light peach, coral, light pink, white, and light jade print, it's simply a must-have print for the final summer fling!
- That’s a Wrap—Wrap dresses have been a definite must this year and Slipped Away Dress (showpo.com; $46.95) will not disappoint. With a plunging neckline and high side split, it is the perfect combination of saucy and simple.
Made in the Shade: No look is complete with out some stellar sunglasses here are some of the best of the best to wrap up this summer season.
- Round and Retro—Take a page out of John Lennon’s book with some super unique round shades to complement your look. Some of my personal faves are these classic Ray-Bans (framesdirect.com; $150) which will never go out of style.
- Mirror, Mirror—Mirror shades haven’t definitely taken over in 2017 and these oversized Quay Indio Aviators (showpo.com; $49.95) will not disappoint. With gold accents and pink lenses, they are a statement piece in themselves.
Odds and Ends—top off your look with these fab finds!
- Jewels and Gems—I have been all about crescent moon jewelry this year and the Jordyn Independent Necklace (cateandchloe.com; $60) is the perfect combination of boho-chic and beautifully simple. It can easily be dressed up or dressed down to fit whatever you are wearing!
- In the Round—If seeking out sandy adventures this Labor Day, the San Diego (fairseassupplyco.com; $128) eco-friendly round beach towel/uber-adorable picnic blanket is both chic and provides utility! Get those instagrams you’ve been dreaming of all summer on this beauty.
CONVERSATIONS