Lacy Kendrick Burk Dicharry - The Pursuit of Hope, Healing & The Art of Wellness

Atypical. It’s defined as not representative of a type, group, or class.

As I sit and ponder an adjective to describe our very own Lacy Kendrick Burk Dicharry many others come to mind that apply.

Driven. Creative. Passionate. Hopeful. Dedicated. Powerful.

But I keep coming back to that first one.

It illustrates how successfully she handles change with the level of focus and innovation which I believe is critical to developing new approaches that foster growth and help to eliminate stigma in the world of mental health.

Lacy is a critical member of our #CNQRCollective (pronounced ‘conquer’ and yes, it’s usually followed by a fist bump!) She serves as our Managing Partner.

Her vision- and ours- at the Collective aims to motivate a global, team of dynamic young peer leaders, social impact disruptors, and serious change makers.

We work across global sectors in innovative, diverse and positively disruptive ways to change the current landscape of mental/brain health, wellness, and suicide prevention. Lacy’s steadfast, committed work in the world of youth services is a valuable asset to what we’re trying to do to engage the communities we interact with on our mission of mental health change strategy while SHAKING things up!

Lacy Kendrick Burk Dicharry Speaks at our #CNQRSummit

In the world of mental health awareness, however, advocacy is only half the battle. Where Lacy really makes her mark. We fully expect her to demonstrate her leadership through her own personal lived expertise - overcoming abuse and trauma - in order to be able to actively promote wellness in a way that goes beyond statistics and focuses on the human element.

And being able to relate is such an important part of being willing to ask for help when we need it most.

I’ve had the pleasure of working directly with Lacy on numerous initiatives geared towards social change as it applies to mental health and I’m constantly impressed with her attention to detail as well as her ability to connect with others in a way that encourages openness.

For me, talking honestly about my experience, and the still daily struggle that comes with having severe Bipolar Disorder - that’s a major component in staying healthy and working hard to THRIVE.

Over the course of the last 17 years since my suicide attempt off the Golden Gate Bridge, it’s become apparent to me that a major factor in treatment, recovery, and better mental wellness is finding and sustaining the constants. Creating a strict routine, a regimen for a well rounded life. These are the things in life which provide structure and which support developing a voice to talk about the deeper issues that drive the ideology of suicide. We are beginning to focus on the very important societal problems surrounding the marginalization of those with mental illness, and suicidal thinking, or attempts. With Lacy on board, pushing us in a positive direction, we are nothing short of thrilled. It has become clear that her conviction, which has been woven into the fabric of our new, atypical approach at the #CNQRCollective- has provided guidance and direction to the team as we work toward changing the culture in mental health awareness.

Lacy On The Job

She attended this past weekend’s CNQR Art of Wellness Summit in Atlanta, GA with several other members of the collective team and change makers, innovators and people who want to make a difference in caring for others who suffer from mental illness.

