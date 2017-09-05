ENTERTAINMENT
09/05/2017 10:56 am ET

Saoirse Ronan Shines In The Trailer For 'Lady Bird,' Greta Gerwig's Directorial Debut

Ronan plays a combative teenager longing to escape her mother.

By Matthew Jacobs

Well, this looks delightful. 

The first trailer for “Lady Bird” ― Greta Gerwig’s solo directorial debut ― has everything worth anything: a rebellious college-bound teenager (Saoirse Ronan) trying her hand at sex and romance for the first time, Laurie Metcalf playing said teenager’s exasperated mother, “Manchester by the Sea” star Lucas Hedges and “Call Me by Your Name” breakout Timothée Chalamet as her fumbling beaus, and a hefty dose of Gerwigian soul-searching.

We’re in.

“Lady Bird,” a potential Oscar contender that is currently making the fall film-festival rounds, opens Nov. 10.

