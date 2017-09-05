The first trailer for “Lady Bird” ― Greta Gerwig’s solo directorial debut ― has everything worth anything: a rebellious college-bound teenager (Saoirse Ronan) trying her hand at sex and romance for the first time, Laurie Metcalf playing said teenager’s exasperated mother, “Manchester by the Sea” star Lucas Hedges and “Call Me by Your Name” breakout Timothée Chalamet as her fumbling beaus, and a hefty dose of Gerwigian soul-searching.