LADY CHERILYNN

I certainly didn’t expect my life to cross path and become friends with a psychic but it did. It started one lonely night when I had too much on my mind to sleep. I tossed and turned and at about 2AM I picked up the phone to call the psychic hotline looking for answers.

I wanted to know about my future. I had broken up with a man I had been with for three years. It was just a break up not the end of the world but it felt like the end of the world to me and I was struggling big time. How the heck did I miss all the signs leading to our break up? When did I stop paying attention to my intuition? How will I get out of this funk? When will I get my mojo back? I’ve never had a problem thinking outside the box so calling a psychic in the middle of the night was a rational Diane move on so many levels. The Psychic Reader on the other end of the line probably had a better idea of what was going on in my life than I did because I was totally clueless.

First let me explain my belief - God, the Universe, your Higher Power or whatever you want to call it, sends messages to protect, advise and direct. It could be that song on the radio titled “Don’t you worry about a thing” or a feeling that makes you look down and see that big crack in the sidewalk. There is a Higher Power who sends spirits or angels (you choose what to call them) to give us external messages. Internally we’ve been given intuition. You can be stupid and ignore seeing the crack and fall on your ass or recognize it and step over it, that is your freewill choice.

Once I met this guy who seemed really nice. Our first meeting ended with him driving me to the airport. There was a book store next to the departure gate where the plane for my flight was parked. Blaring out at me in big bold letters was a book titled “Asshole”. The Universe was giving me a heads up. He was an Asshole and instead of wasting time giving him the benefit of doubt (which is what I usually do )I figured it out in less then two weeks. Thank you God!

Anyway that’s my over simplified version of the psychic ability that we are all have, but there are those like Lady Cherilynn who can see and hear more than the average person.

That night, I met Lady Cherilynn. She was down to earth and kindhearted with a God given talent to see in the spiritual world. While muddling in all my misery she made me laugh and it felt like I was talking with someone who really wanted to answer my questions honestly and not string me along. She was considerate of my money and my time just as much as she was patient. I talked to Lady Cherilynn that night and over time we became friends.

Cherilynn calls herself an Intuitive Master Psychic whose skills and methods include Chakra Cleansing, clairaudient, clairvoyant, Empath and Reiki. She answers career, break ups, relationships and money questions. She is relatively accurate with a 96% satisfaction rating from her clients over the last 20 years. That alone speaks volumes

Lady Cherilynn graciously agreed to interview with me so that I could let other know and understand more about the mysterious world of a Spiritual Psychic Reader.

The Interview

When I entered the home of Lady Cherilynn on a day that was hot as hell in Mesa Arizona, I was greeted by three of her seven cats and the smell of gumbo simmering on the stove. With a glass of cold water in one hand and a cigarette in the other she welcomed me into her beautiful southwestern abode. Her down home hospitality made it easy for me to sit back, take my shoes off and relax as we begun our interview.

I asked, “ Lady Cherilynn, Why do you call yourself An Intuitive Master Psychic?”

She answered, “I call myself an Intuitive Master Psychic because I am able to see, hear, and feel what is to come, what should be and what is.” How do you describe your talent? “I describe my talent as a spiritual gift”

I wanted to know when it all started, did it happen all of a sudden or was it gradual? As I sipped on the cold glass of water I inquired, “When did you first discover your gift of connecting with the spiritual world?”

She replied, “ I was about seven years old. We had a mirror in the hallway foyer. When I looked into that mirror, I saw people in my family who had passed away.”

That would have scared me silly and I would never look into another mirror. I asked, “Did that scare you?” She let me know that she wasn’t scare that time because they were family members but when she began seeing and hearing others people that she didn’t know it frightened her. It wasn’t until she was In junior high school, around the age of 13 that she stopped being fearful ……” I figured that what I saw and heard wasn’t gonna hurt me. Instead of being afraid I talked to it (the spirit).”

I wanted to know what she did that first time she saw dead people in the mirror ? She said that she talked to them in her head. “ I sat there and stared. It might have been a few months after before I told my mom but to this day I keeps the mirrors in my house covered until I’m ready to use them.” Did you seek the counsel of others like yourself? If so when did you first seek someone out? “Yes I did and I do. In 1999, I had questions about myself that I could not answer and so I found someone to help me out”

Lady Cherilynn what education and training have you had? “I have a degree in psychology. I am also certified spiritual counselor and an ordain minister.” Is getting certified as a psychic difficult? What is the process? “No it is not difficult. You take a battery of accuracy test. It took me a couple of years to get certified.” Who certified you? “The Church” What church? “The Metaphysical Church”

The Business

Tell about the business end of the business. There are several online sites which cost as little as $1.50 a minute and as much as $50 a minute. Who sets those prices?

“The Psychic sets the price. I’ve charge $1.79 a minute on my website since 2005. For me it is not all about the money, it is about helping people.” Is there a governing agency or organization that weeds out the fakes? And what is your feelings about that? “There are websites that claim to do so but you don’t know if they are fakes.

There are bad apples in every field, if a person feels taken advantage of by a Reader is there something that they can do besides ask for a refund. “Yes – they can stop calling. People and Readers have to set limits. There are people who are addicted. They call 3 and 4 times a day, every single day. For the psychic addict’s own good, after letting know that they have a problem, I block them. I do that because talking no longer serves them. It has no purpose “ I’ve spoken to Readers who say that they are 100% accurate. Tell me, can a person’s freewill change what a reader has seen. “Run from anyone who tells that they are 100% accurate. A person always has freewill. No one can ever take away someone’s freewill choice. A reader tells you what they see and you get to choice what to do or how to change what is seen. “

Has your gift ever interfered in your personal relationships? “No”

Has it helped? “Yes” Can you give me an example? “I am in a Twin Flame relationship, my partner is aware of his spirituality and it makes it easier for the souls to interact.” Do you enjoy what you do? “I love it. I enjoy it. It gives me a since of worth and well being. “ Have you ever regretted having this gift? No, never.

What would you like people to know about dealing with a Reader? “When you call for a reading have an open mind. Don’t try to force the Reader to tell you what you want to hear. Be open to the truth. “

In conclusion

Everyone has been given intuition, messages and freewill to navigate their way in this world but if you need more help call Lady Cherilynn. Ultimately we create the world in which we live and freewill trumps everything anyone tells you so you are safe. However on that lonely restless night I am so happy that I met Lady Cherilynn. She guided and directed me back to hearing my inner voice and I finally got my mojo back.