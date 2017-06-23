Lady Gaga's Hiking Gear Is Hilariously Questionable

Lady Gaga deserves a round of applause for this one.

The singer was spotted on a hike with boyfriend Christian Carino in Montauk, New York on Wednesday, according to Splash News. As they emerged from a trail, Carino sported pretty standard hiking gear: a T-shirt, shorts, sneakers and a beverage as an accessory.

Gaga wore a long black skirt and a twisted, ruffled black crop top with a pair of nude high-heeled pumps. Natch.

Splash News What. Is. Happening.

We can’t help wondering if this photo op was staged. The look is far from her most outrageous, but definitely questionable. It’s pretty absurd, even for the fancy pants Hamptons.

Of course, we’re not too surprised. This is the woman who once attended an awards show inside of an egg, after all. And, if nothing else, social media’s reaction alone is the cure for our confusion.

Check out a few perfect reactions to Gaga’s hiking gear below.

Gaga: walks down the street in NY wearing sneakers and a ball cap



Gaga: takes private hike wearing $1,000 Louboutins and couture pic.twitter.com/psjg5Tx7oE — Little King (@ryanpruneau) June 23, 2017

lady gaga hiking in heels and a dress is the level of extra i aspire to reach pic.twitter.com/rEeVmWDO6L — Ryan Bass (@ryan_bass3) June 23, 2017

"Slay that mountain, wreck that trail, and dismantle our awful hiking patriarchy. That trail has been canceled... https://t.co/uFvowLwKH8 — Rog (@yehitsroger) June 22, 2017