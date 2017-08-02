Lady Gaga Had Something To Say About LGBTQ Equality On Opening Night Of Her 'Joanne' Tour

Lady Gaga took a moment to give a shoutout to equality during the opening night of her “Joanne” world tour on Monday.
The pop star kicked off the tour, filled with fan favorites like “Poker Face” and “Million Reasons,” in Vancouver, Canada, in support of her most recent album, “Joanne.”
Halfway through the show, an audience member threw an LGBTQ Pride flag toward the stage and, upon seeing it, Gaga asked a security guard to hand it to her.
“Needless to say, I have a lot to say about this issue,” Gaga told the crowd, which erupted in applause, before quoting lyrics from her song “Come To Mama.”
“But the most important thing that I’ve got to say about it is that everybody’s got to love each other,” she said. “You gotta stop throwing stones at your sisters and your brothers. ’Cause it wasn’t that long ago that we were all just living in the jungle.”
Before launching into the song, Gaga drove her sentiment home by telling the crowd, “So, for any of you who don’t believe in equality that are here this evening, come to mama.”
Lady Gaga, who identifies as bisexual, has long been a vocal advocate for the queer community. Last week she offered a passionate ― and eloquent ― response to President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender individuals serving in the military, which he tweeted about on July 26.
“The message you have just sent has endangered the lives of people all over the United States and overseas bravely serving our nation @POTUS,” she tweeted that day.
The “Joanne” tour hits the U.S. on Saturday, when Lady Gaga pulls into Tacoma, Washington. The pop singer is set to play over 50 shows around the world before the end of the year.
