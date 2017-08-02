Lady Gaga Had Something To Say About LGBTQ Equality On Opening Night Of Her 'Joanne' Tour

Lady Gaga took a moment to give a shoutout to equality during the opening night of her “Joanne” world tour on Monday.

The pop star kicked off the tour, filled with fan favorites like “Poker Face” and “Million Reasons,” in Vancouver, Canada, in support of her most recent album, “Joanne.”

Halfway through the show, an audience member threw an LGBTQ Pride flag toward the stage and, upon seeing it, Gaga asked a security guard to hand it to her.

“Needless to say, I have a lot to say about this issue,” Gaga told the crowd, which erupted in applause, before quoting lyrics from her song “Come To Mama.”

“But the most important thing that I’ve got to say about it is that everybody’s got to love each other,” she said. “You gotta stop throwing stones at your sisters and your brothers. ’Cause it wasn’t that long ago that we were all just living in the jungle.”

Before launching into the song, Gaga drove her sentiment home by telling the crowd, “So, for any of you who don’t believe in equality that are here this evening, come to mama.”

“The message you have just sent has endangered the lives of people all over the United States and overseas bravely serving our nation @POTUS,” she tweeted that day.

The message you have just sent has endangered the lives of people all over the United States and overseas bravely serving our nation @POTUS — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2017

.@Potus Research says at least 1/2 of High School, University Students, & Employed Young People rarely/never discuss mental issues w/ anyone — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2017

Many of these young people are transgender & suffer daily from the exact types of social isolation & targeting ur message encourages @POTUS — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2017

. @POTUS Sincerely, did you know of the group you singled out today, 45% of them ages (18 to 24) have attempted suicide already? — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2017