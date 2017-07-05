Lady Gaga Is Here To Support Ed Sheeran After He Quits Twitter

In an interview published earlier this week, Ed Sheeran admitted he quit Twitter. And while fans were probably a little disappointed to hear the news, Lady Gaga was totally in support of the “Shape of You” singer’s decision.

Sheeran told The Sun that he was done dealing with the criticism from trolls that “ruins your day.” He also told the outlet he was once targeted by Gaga’s fans ― aka Little Monsters ― who “assumed I was taking about her” in a past interview.

On Tuesday, Gaga defended Sheeran with a post on Instagram, encouraging her fans to be kind.

Alongside an image of the two, the “Born This Way” singer wrote, “What an incredible talented artist I LOVE ED.”

″[He] deserves all our love and respect like all humans do,” she added. “I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and apart of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean. No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top. Work harder to be kinder everybody. That should be your first duty to humanity.”

Gaga knows a thing or two about dealing with online trolls, so it makes sense she’d stick up for a fellow star who faced hate online.

The singer recently spoke to People about how she handles the negativity on the internet, saying, “I read things, and I think, ’My God, can you believe what other people are saying?′ It’s important to me to see, yes, there is a volume of people that can be negative on the internet that I see on my timeline. But the truth is, I never have to meet any of those people.”