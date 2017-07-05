Lakeshore ushers in new sound with "Pure//Imagination" single via Outlerloop Records

You may have not yet heard of the Connecticut-based active rock band Lakeshore, but if you have been a follower in the metalcore scene for some time, you certainly know the names Ben and Joe Lionetti, the brothers who co-founded the widely notable outfit Emmure. Along with Ben and Joe, Lakeshore includes vocalist Shawn Adams, bassist Chris Segovia, and lead guitarist Mitch LoBuglio. Shortly following their debut as a new band with a pure new energy and a powerful and melodic sound, Lakeshore signed to Outerloop Records and announced official details for their debut EP, 41, out August 4th, 2017. Today, we are thrilled to present the premiere of a new track off 41 titled, “Pure//Imagination,” a song that dives deep into the mind and how powerful it truly is. “Pure // Imagination” encourages listeners to believe that inside your own head you can do anything, and if you pay attention and focus on what really matters, you can change the world. It just takes a little imagination.