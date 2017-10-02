Lalique: A French Classic, Updated and Expanded

Few luxury goods brands possess the history and prestige of French jeweler and crystalware designer Lalique, whose signature sleek and satin-finished crystal pieces are among the most stunning glass creations around. Founded in 1888 by Rene Lalique, the house was run by Lalique family members and is now owned by Swiss entrepreneur Silvio Denz, who has transformed the company into a lifestyle brand across six pillars: decorative objects, interior design, jewelry, fragrance, art and most recently, hospitality. Denz wanted to go back to brand’s founding DNA and realize its full potential, as Rene Lalique was prolific in all of these areas . The results have brought about creative collaborations that breathe new life into the crystal pieces. When you ask people what Lalique symbolizes, the response is usually: “craftsmanship” and “excellence.” The daring, wonderfully shaped Art Nouveau vases, the exotic yet levelheaded plays on light and dark have of late been complemented by a whole line of products that even include perfumes, such as my personal favorite, Encre Noir.

Photo Courtesy of Lalique LALIQUE + Zaha Hadid Fontana Bowl in midnight blue crystal.

Lalique has most recently shown this creativity in a series of collaborations with artists such as the late architect Zaha Hadid—the only female winner ever of the prestigious Priztker Prize—and art world bad boy Damien Hirst. Hirst conceived his “Eternal” collection especially for the storied French house, a series of sculptures and panels rendered in delicate crystal. They reprise elements of life and death, order and chaos—themes that have been central to Hirst’s work since the late 1980’s. Sleep: a human skull. Truth: a dove carrying an olive branch. Sinner: a curved serpent that overlaps three different panels. Prayer: a heart pierced by a dagger. Each one is powerful individually—as a whole they are an even more important statement. It’s not the type of imagery or messaging that one usually associates with a luxury goods company. Interestingly enough, butterflies occupy a place in both Hirst’s work here and Rene Lalique’s original designs! “What interests me,” Hirst explains, “is the way in which we use nature to express the inexpressible: love, desire, belief, the eternal.”

François Fernandez © Damien Hirst, Science Ltd and Lalique. All rights reserved, DACS/ADAGP 2017 Eternal Truth Clear crystal and 18-carat gold 63 x 47 x 22 cm, 24.8 x 18.5 x 8.7 in. (including stand) Limited and signed edition of 20 Photo.

Some of these works were recently on display at EXPO CHICAGO, the International Exposition of Contemporary & Modern Art on September 13-17. This exhibit showcased lost wax art pieces, including Yves Klein’s Victoire de Samothrace, La Terre Bleue, Mario Botta’s blue GEO vases, Terry Rodger’s Sirenes vases as well as Zaha Hadid’s crystal architecture collection in midnight blue. Lost-wax is a complex procedure first developed over five thousand years ago in Ancient Egypt, which enables an unusual level of detail and texturing.

Gilles Pernet Villa Lalique