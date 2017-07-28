Lamas and Knight Agree, Rankings Mean Little at UFC 214

La Mirada, Calif. -- Buried under the stacked UFC 214 pay-per-view card headlined by Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier is an intriguing featherweight battle between stalwart Ricardo Lamas and prospect Jason Knight.

Headlining the preliminary card on July 29 (FXX, 8 P.M EST/5 P.M. PST), Lamas and Knight are two of the division’s finest martial artists, the former having already faced the top fighters at 145 pounds, even competing for the title in 2015, while the latter has catapulted up the rankings on the heels of four-straight wins, while winning a pair of Performance of the Night bonuses.

It’s a compelling matchup, to say the least, however, when examining the current featherweight rankings, it’s also a risky proposition for both fighters. Lamas, ranked third, exposes himself to the possibility of losing to a fighter seeded much lower than him, while the fifteenth-ranked Knight can see his momentum stopped by an athlete with a significant edge in terms of experience. Regardless of rankings, both Lamas and Knight covet the bout.

“I’m not gonna turn down a fight because it’s a risky one,” explained Lamas during the UFC 214 media day. “If I perform to the best of my abilities, I can beat anybody on this planet, so every fight is the same. Just because I have a higher number that some dude behind a computer said next to my name doesn’t mean that he’s not deserving of this fight. I’m here to fight whoever, whenever.”

Last seen submitting Charles Oliveira in November 2016, Lamas last won back-to-back fights in 2014, the same year that he challenged Jose Aldo for the featherweight title. Since signing with the UFC in 2011, Lamas has only fought more than twice in a single calendar year on one occasion, as it’s difficult to climb the ladder when always near the top.

Originally slated to face fifth-ranked Chan Sung Jung, Lamas accepted the bout with Knight after the “Korean Zombie” tore his ACL and MCL in training camp. Knight, who is 10 years Lamas’ junior, instantly jumped at the chance to face a highly ranked opponent.

“I’m just as tough as any of these guys,” offered Knight. “He’s only been beaten by the elite fighters in the division, and I believe that I’m one of those guys. I know I haven’t got to fight as high up as Ricardo Lamas yet, but it’s just something that was inevitable.”

Knight has demonstrated consistent progress and an increasing knack to finish fights since signing with the UFC in late 2015. Just weeks removed from his twenty-fifth birthday, Knight has collected three wins since Lamas last competed.

The recency and repetitions have given the up-and-comer from D’Iberville, Mississippi more than enough confidence that he can compete with the divisional elite.

“If I didn’t fight him now, I was just gonna keep working my way up, fighting as hard as I could to try and beat these guys and then eventually, you know, I’d make it there,” commented Knight. “I don’t see why I can’t jump that ladder as quick as possible. As soon as I seen that his opponent was out, I called my coach and I told him to ask for that fight. And [the UFC] gave it to me, so obviously they see something in me.”

Lamas, a native of Chicago, understands the mentality of young and hungry fighters. Having already faced current featherweight champion Max Holloway, who was just 24 when they fought at UFC 199, Lamas is still hoping for a second go at the young Hawaiian, along with a crack at second-ranked Frankie Edgar; however, in the meantime, he’s happy to welcome Knight, and all the emerging talents at 145 pounds.