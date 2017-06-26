LAMC, the "Sundance of Latin Music" returns to NYC

In celebration of its 18th anniversary, the Latin Alternative Music Conference (LAMC) returns to NYC on July 11-15 with star-studded musical performances, industry panels, private concerts and more. Hailed as the “Sundance of Latin music,” the annual event draws crowds of music lovers, singers, songwriters, DJs, musicians, media, marketers, programmers, industry insiders and entrepreneurs. In fact, over 10,000 music aficionados have attended LAMC in the past!

“One of the key factors of the sustained growth over these years has been the never ending wave of talented artists who have come to the LAMC to showcase their art. And, when you couple that with forward thinking panelists sharing new insights and curious minds looking for new outlets, it makes for a good mix of people,” said Tomas Cookman, CEO of Industria Works/LAMC/Nacional Records. “This combination of people has helped us grow year after year. The mentality was, build it and they will come, and luckily they did come.”

LAMC Crowd Shot. Photo Courtesy of LAMC.

LAMC’s free showcases have taken over NYC’s popular venues, including Prospect Park Bandshell’s Celebrate Brooklyn! and Central Park’s Summerstage events. Talk about all-star talent! Some of the world’s biggest names in Latin alternative music have participated in LAMC: Manu Chao, Gustavo Cerati, Café Tacvba, Mala Rodríguez, Calle 13, Pitbull, Los Lobos, Enrique Bunbury and Julieta Venegas.

Calle 13. Photo Courtesy of LAMC.

The 2017 stellar line-up of musical talent is beyond impressive, bringing together Latin alternative superstars that tour the world right to NYC’s backyard. (As an added bonus, the conference gives away compilation CDs to attendees!)

There are so many great artists performing this year, but there are just some of my very favorite ones - artists who stay on heavy rotate in my playlist.

Mon Laferte. Photo Courtesy of LAMC.

Known for her honest, powerful and deeply emotional love-worn voice, Chilean singer, composer, instrumentalist and producer Mon Laferte is not to be missed. The much-celebrated artist - who has garnered two Latin GRAMMY nominations (Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album) and EMA’s MTV Europe (New Artist) – recently released a new single, Amárrame with Colombian megastar Juanes. She intricately weaves bolero, tango, cumbia, blues, electronic rock and pop genres into heart-breaking songs that stay with you for a long time.

Princess Nokia. Photo Courtesy of LAMC.

Afro-Nuyorican rapper, singer and songwriter, Princess Nokia is an alternative R&B and hip hop artist who’s collaborated with Ratking and recorded her first song seven years ago. 1992 – her acclaimed album, had breakout hits like Tomboy and Brujas and received national attention from top music trades. Remezcla declared it a "hip hop storytelling album." Vibe magazine said it was “an ode to Brown Girl Nation.” Rolling Stone listed 1992 as one of its "15 Greatest Albums You Didn't Hear" in 2016. Recently, Jet magazine stated that the artist “sparks a positive chain of self-awareness,” Vice’s praise included “Why Princess Nokia Matters Now, More Than Ever,” and The Village Voice confirmed, “Princess Nokia Is Ready To Reign.”

Nora Norman. Photo Courtesy of LAMC.

Influenced by the likes of John Legend, Benjamin Clementine and Sam Smith, Nora Norman is a force to be reckoned with. The Spaniard’s voice is soulful, her style is funky, her tracks are melancholic. It’s so easy to be entranced by every one of her songs. The track, Odd One includes the lyrics: “Street lights dance right under my feet. As if the rain told them to try to touch my skin. And as I pass them by they explain me how to heal my poor treated heart. I'm a fool, I only scream when nobody's there. It is useless, I got too many things to say that won't get to nowhere. I'll smoke my love away this night, I'll just sing my pain down waiting to get to the hung-over morning light.” Although she only dropped her very first studio EP last year, the artist has been performing in music festivals and events for several years.

ÌFÉ. Photo Credit: Mariángel Gonzales. Photo Courtesy of LAMC.

The Puerto Rican musical group, ÌFÉ has brought the powerful ancestral energy of the Yoruba faith to dynamic synch-pop and electronica beats. After only recording two songs, they began touring North America and Europe. That’s how quickly their unique rhythms were in demand. The band’s leader, Otura Mun is a Babaláwo Ifá priest who’s produced for Mima, Cultura Profetica, and Calma Carmona. The singer and drummer (congas and rumba) brings a deeply spiritual sound to the collective, whose name means “love” and “expansion.” ÌFÉ shares that, and much more with the world through its soulful and critically acclaimed music.

Quantic. Photo Credit: Christina Jorro Studios. Photo Courtesy of LAMC.

I can’t thank Quantic (AKA Will Holland) enough for the beautiful music he creates. The multi-talented DJ, producer, collaborator, composer, performer and music collector is also a musician who plays the guitar, piano, sax, accordion and other instruments. He is well known for his masterful, authentic and infectious fusion of musical genres, everything from electronic dance, funk, cumbia and jazz to reggae, folk, salsa, soul and bossa nova. His music isn’t just world music, it’s music for the world - raw, rare, hypnotic, emotional – not just to be heard but more importantly, to be felt.

Alex Anwandter. Photo Courtesy of LAMC.

Think dance party music can’t share meaningful social and political messages? Think again. Enter the Chilean talent, Alex Anwandter, with his upbeat disco meets club house meets pop-rock beats laced with emotional lyrics. His track, Cordillera includes the translated lyrics: “Look how they smile at us, candidates, presidents, how they cheat on people. Mountain range, tell us the truth, is this land a place that doesn't want us and won't let us talk, think, march, get drunk with dancing? 'Cause this doesn't end here, ‘cause…I want to fight.” Recently, he won four awards during Chile’s Pulsar Awards: Album of the Year, Best Pop Artist, Song of the Year and Producer of the Year. If he wasn’t busy enough, he can now list director among his credits as his debut film, Nunca vas a estar solo won an award at the 2016 Berlin International Film Festival.

Tei Shi. Photo Credit: JJ Medina. Photo Courtesy of LAMC.

The singer, songwriter and producer, Tei Shi, has a sultry, melodic voice that immediately sends you through a dream-like maze. Born Valerie Teicher in Buenos Aires, this is an artist whose airy sounds transcends indie and alternative R&B and pop. Her vulnerable vocal cords are an instrument all on its own, especially when she layers that whispery gorgeousness in her tracks. She’s played Coachella and Electric Forest, and just dropped her debut album, Crawl Space. Cop that. Now.

Chicano Batman. Photo Credit: Josue Rivas. Photo Courtesy of LAMC.

Chicano Batman is a supercool band that’s toured with Alabama Shakes and Jack White, played Coachella and Ruido Fest, and even appeared on Conan. We’re talking seriously hip music here that just makes you wanna dance – a generous heaping of funk, pop, indie, psychedelic soul, oldies, rock and tropicalia. To add to the sounds, the LA-based ensemble (Eduardo Arenas, Carlos Arévalo, Bardo Martinez and Gabriel Villa) take the stage fresh dressed in vintage, tailored formalwear. Three-piece polyester suits, bow ties and everything. They’ve just released their Freedom Is Free album, and are embarking on a multi-city tour this Fall. Catch them now while you can.

Expert Panelists. Photo Courtesy of LAMC.

Taking place at the Stewart Hotel, LAMC’s panels will present seasoned advice and expert know-how from leading players - the key “who’s who” of the music industry, if you will.

“What can easily be said that can be different this year is the norms of the music industry itself. Year by year there are always changes, edits, additions and you never know when change can be upon you in today’s music industry,” said Tomas Cookman, CEO of Industria Works/LAMC/Nacional Records. “We try to take on those changes and talk about them.”

Among the insightful discussions, you won’t want to miss these:

· Latin Music in the Digital Age: Where Do We Go from Here? panel will discuss the emergence of music streaming, its role in growing the business and what’s next. Moderated by Jorge Brea (Symphonic Distribution) with speakers: Mauricio Ojeda (YouTube), Rocío Guerrero (Spotify), Marcos Juarez (Pandora), Ana Luisa Patiño (Altafonte), Ally-Jane Grossan (Bandcamp) and Jason Pascal (The Orchard)

· Content is King: Latin Music in the Streaming TV and Film Era panel will share savvy ways that content creators stay a step ahead – creating engaging content by leveraging Latin music. Moderated by Michael Nieves (Sugaroo) with speakers: Angelica Garcia (ESPN), Josh Norek (Regalias Digitales), Rob Filomena (Industria Works), Yvonne Drazan (peermusic) and Luis Rivera (Music Choice)

From concert showcases and panels, to art exhibits, parties and films – LAMC is deemed the only major conference highlighting bilingual and bicultural music. To learn more about LAMC, view their event schedule and register to attend, check out their site http://www.latinalternative.com.