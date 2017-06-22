Man Arrested For Screaming At Child Who Played 'Keep Away' With Father's Day Card

This dad got popped.

A father is facing charges after he allegedly picked up a child at a day care center in Shelton, Connecticut, yelled at him and pinned him to the ground.

Oh, and when officers arrived, the man demanded the 5-year-old be arrested, according to NBC Connecticut.

Lance Churchill, 33, was arrested June 16 for the alleged incident, which started when a group of dads came to the Apple Tree Day Care for a Father’s Day celebration.

All the children, including Churchill’s son, made cards for their fathers. Churchill was looking at the card when another kid at the center playfully grabbed the card out of his hands, according to Shelton Police.

The child ran around the room while the 6-foot-4-inch, 270-pound suspect chased him. When Churchill finally caught up with the kid, he picked up the child and lifted him over his head, police said.

Then he pinned the kid to the ground and screamed at him in front of the other children, according to the New Haven Register.

Day care staff managed to rip the kid away from Churchill and called police.

When police arrived, Churchill asked them to arrest the 5-year-old boy, according to the Shelton Herald.

It’s probably not a spoiler alert to say that’s not how things played out. Instead, they arrested Churchill on charges of risk of injury to a minor and disorderly conduct.