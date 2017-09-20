Lance Lappin in Tribeca

Living and working in financial district, I am always on the look out for the best of the best downtown that is easy for me to get to. I found Lance Lappin as I was looking for a place nearby that I could get great hair and highlights. The founders are an awesome married couple, Lance and Ivy, that have had this salon for 32 years! Part therapy, part schmooze session, part relaxation therapy, part massage, part hang out, part spiritual meditation - this haircut was much more than what I was expecting. They took off 2” of dead ends and gave my highlights a little refresh. The head massage while getting my hair shampooed was heavenly as well. My hair looks healthier and stronger now.

Lance and Ivy are very cognizant that the energy they put into their work effects their customers, as their hands are touching customers' heads every day testing vulnerability and trust. So, they focus on positive vibes and spiritual work, if that interests you - as it did me. Lance studies Jin Shin Jyutsu to reduce stress, which is a physio-philosophy which is an ancient art of harmonizing the life energy in the body. Master Jiro Murai in Japan, after clearing himself of a life-threatening illness, devoted the rest of his life to the research and development of Jin Shin Jyutsu. Learning Jin Shin Jyutsu engages one in self-study, self-help. Through the process of “now know myself” the process recognizes the wisdom of the body, and we learn to interpret the messages provided and use them to restore balance. Lance Lappin has been a Jin Shin Jyutsu practitioner since 1997. He is offering now one hour energy treatments. Lance will be placing the fingertips (over clothing) on designated safety energy locks, to harmonize and restore the energy flow. Through this gentle Art, Lance will help you reduce stress and tension. You’ll leave feeling great from your head to your toes, inside and out.