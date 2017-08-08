Here's How Disney World Is Honoring The Boy Killed By An Alligator

Disney World unveiled a lighthouse memorial this week near the site where an alligator fatally attacked a visiting toddler in June 2016.
Two-year-old Lane Graves from Elkhorn, Nebraska was playing near a man-made lake at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort when a gator snatched him and dragged him away. Authorities found his body the next day.
Monday, on national lighthouse day, the Graves’ family foundation posted a photo of the new tribute to their son installed at the resort.
“The lighthouse sculpture has been installed to help spread awareness of the Lane Thomas Foundation, which was established to provide assistance and support to families whose children need organ transplants,” a Disney spokeswoman told HuffPost in a statement.
Both resort visitors and Disney employees say they reported concerns about the gators in the resort’s waterways to management before Graves’s death. After the tragedy, Disney installed new warning signs and a stone border around the lagoon where the boy was killed. The Graves family announced they would not sue the company and would start a foundation instead.
Now, the lighthouse will welcome visitors who come to stay at the 900-room, Victorian-style Grand Floridian.
“We find comfort that so many people continue to remember our sweet boy, Lane,” the Graves family said in a statement provided to HuffPost. ”...We believe the lighthouse stands as a beacon of hope and support for families in the depths of despair. We will continue to honor Lane and preserve his spirit through the Lane Thomas Foundation.”
