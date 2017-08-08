Here's How Disney World Is Honoring The Boy Killed By An Alligator

Disney World unveiled a lighthouse memorial this week near the site where an alligator fatally attacked a visiting toddler in June 2016.

Two-year-old Lane Graves from Elkhorn, Nebraska was playing near a man-made lake at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort when a gator snatched him and dragged him away. Authorities found his body the next day.

“The lighthouse sculpture has been installed to help spread awareness of the Lane Thomas Foundation, which was established to provide assistance and support to families whose children need organ transplants,” a Disney spokeswoman told HuffPost in a statement.

Now, the lighthouse will welcome visitors who come to stay at the 900-room, Victorian-style Grand Floridian.