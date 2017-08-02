Trump's Daughter-In-Law Hosts Pro-President 'Real News' Broadcasts On Facebook

In his latest attempt to use social media to circumvent what he considers unfair press coverage, President Donald Trump has started posting Facebook “real news” broadcasts to promote his accomplishments.

The videos, hosted by Trump daughter-in-law Lara Trump, promise to provide viewers with an accurate version of goings-on in the White House that are unavailable in the mainstream media.

“I bet you haven’t heard about all the accomplishments the president had this week, because there’s so much fake news out there,” Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, said at the start of a two-and-a-half minute video published on Sunday.

She goes on to highlight her father-in-law’s donation of his second quarter salary to the Department of Education.

“Again, this is a president who is putting America before himself. I’m so proud of that,” she said.

Of course, news media outlets widely covered President Trump’s $100,000 donation to the Department of Education. They also noted something that Lara Trump conveniently omitted: The contribution is a tiny fraction of the more than $9 billion that the president seeks to cut from the agency in his budget proposal.

CHRIS KEANE / Reuters Lara Trump listens as her husband, Eric Trump, gave a speech during last year's campaign.

Lara Trump previewed the series in a July 20 message and encouraged viewers to tune in for weekly updates. More than 2 million people have already watched Sunday’s video.