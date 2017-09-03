Firefighters Face Largest Fire In Los Angeles History

A historic brush fire ravaged almost 5,900 acres of land in California as over 1,000 firefighters continued to push back the flames, KABC, a Los Angeles-based ABC affiliate reports Sunday morning.

The fire, which erupted Friday, had forced the evacuation of more than 700 homes in the Los Angeles suburbs of Burbank, Glendale and Sunland-Tujunga. Evacuees from Burbank started to trickle back to their homes on Saturday.

As of Sunday morning, the Castleman Estates area was added to the list, per NBC Southern California.

The blaze is 10 percent contained and there have been no injuries reported. The flames have destroyed three structures, however, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

I popped a pic of Burbank's current situation. This fire looks pretty crazy! That's Universal Studios #latunafire #burbankfire #lafire pic.twitter.com/jRLUv9UBKO — Jason R. Moore (@JasonMooreENT) September 2, 2017

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti signed a declaration of local emergency on Saturday instructing all city agencies to “take all necessary steps to protect life and property in the area.”

It is the largest fire, by acreage, that the city of L.A. has ever seen, LAFD chief Ralph Terrazas said at a press conference Saturday, per CNN.

Couldn't sleep and decided to leave my house to document this fire. Let this be a lesson not to mess with Mother Nature. #LaTunaFire pic.twitter.com/ibCqwPn5Cp — kim newmoney (@kimnewmoney) September 2, 2017

The fire, dubbed the La Tuna Fire, started in West La Tuna Canyon Road in Sun Valley Friday afternoon, reports the Los Angeles Times. It started as a small brush fire sparked by a triple digit heat wave and quickly spread due to shifting winds.

Fire officials say that heat and uncertain winds are still their biggest obstacles.

“Our biggest concern is the wind and weather,” Terrazas said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “The erratic weather is our No. 1 challenge. If there’s no wind, this is a relatively easy fire to put out. But when the wind changes, it changes our priorities because other properties become at risk.”

Several aircrafts have been dropping water and fire retardant on hot spots. As of Sunday morning, about 800 firefighters are working to control the blaze.

#LaTunaFire Tanker 901 DC10 making a drop to protect homes in Sunland @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/5OKmStOM6P — Kevin Takumi (@KevinTakumi) September 3, 2017

The LAFD began working on the fire with reduced resources as well. At least 100 fire fighters were deployed to Houston, Texas, to help with Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts, Terrazas said at the press conference. But as of Saturday they were headed back to Los Angeles.