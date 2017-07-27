In the months leading up to the U.S. presidential election last year, Larry David repeatedly performed an inspired rendition of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on “Saturday Night Live” ― one made all the better by their physical resemblance.

Now, it all makes a bit more sense why. During an event with the Television Critics Association on Wednesday, David said that he recently found out that he and Sanders are not-so-distant relatives. Sanders, David said, is a “third cousin or something.”

The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” creator discovered his relation to the Vermont senator during an appearance on the PBS show “Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr.”

NBC via Getty Images Larry David and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) stand side by side on the set of "Saturday Night Live."

“I was very happy about that ... I thought there must have been some connection,” said David, 70, who, like the 75-year-old Sanders, was born and raised in Brooklyn.