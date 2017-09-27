Watch Larry David Terrorize The Staff Of 'Late Night'

Larry David joined a “Late Night with Seth Meyers” writers meeting on Tuesday and was a pretty, pretty terrible coworker.

The Seinfeld co-creator complained about everything from the comfort of his chair to the order in which the NBC writers pitch their ideas. He lost his cool completely when host Seth Meyers started drinking a cup of tea while David was in the middle of talking.

It was a scene straight out of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which, after a six-year hiatus, returns to television on Oct. 1 for its ninth season.