A Delaware-Sized Iceberg May Be Months Away From Breaking Off Antarctica

A sheet of ice the size of Delaware is almost certain to break away from Antarctica soon, after a crack in an ice shelf grew dramatically at the end of 2016, researchers say.

A 2,000-square mile section of the Larsen C shelf, the northernmost major ice sheet in Antarctica, is now hanging on to the continent with a meager 12-mile stretch of frozen water. A rift that threatens to shear the sheet away grew more than 10 miles in just a couple weeks in December, the BBC reported, and scientists have said it’s likely the crack will soon end a decades-long standoff.

“If it doesn’t go in the next few months, I’ll be amazed,” Adrian Luckman, the lead researcher behind Project MIDAS, which monitors the ice shelf, told BBC News. “It’s so close to calving that I think it’s inevitable.”

If and when the section of Larsen C breaks away, it’ll remove between 9 and 12 percent of the ice shelf area and leave the sheet at “it’s most retreated position ever,” Luckman and his team said last year. The ice shelf, which floats completely over the ocean off Antarctica, is about 350 meters thick and the rift cuts completely through the entire sheet, according to NASA.