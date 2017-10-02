Eyewitnesses Recount Gunfire At Las Vegas Shooting: 'The Shots Just Kept Coming'

The images and stories coming out of Las Vegas in the aftermath of a deadly shooting attack near Mandalay Bay on Sunday night were harrowing. Eyewitnesses described hearing rapid gunfire during a performance by singer Jason Aldean at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Videos taken at the scene showed terrified concertgoers screaming, fleeing and throwing themselves onto the ground during the attack. Attendees said they saw lifeless and bloody bodies around them. One man described how a stranger died in his arms.

Aldean, who was not injured, was performing a song when the attack began.

“The concert was going on and we heard what sounded like firecrackers going off,” witness Megan Kearny told NBC News. “All of a sudden we heard what sounded like a machine gun and people just started screaming that they were hit and to get down, and about every 20 seconds after that you would hear a round of machine guns, and people just dropping, hundreds of bodies over the ground.”

Approximately 40,000 people attended the concert, per the AP.

"We heard a round of a machine gun, and people just started dropping," eyewitness from Mandalay Bay shooting tells NBC News pic.twitter.com/vQUdBeCpiZ — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 2, 2017

Eyewitness videos showed concertgoers diving for cover and fleeing from the scene.

Video courtesy of Drew Akioshi. He was attending the concert at mandalay bay when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/mbyh9Y387q — David Sakach (@davidsakach) October 2, 2017

A post shared by Vincent Sager (@vincestagramen) on Oct 1, 2017 at 10:57pm PDT

Active shooter Las Vegas strip I'm ok locked in my room lights off windows closed. Shooter is directly across the street. Shots heard on vid pic.twitter.com/Z4mz3E3bmE — Bryan Heifner (@HBryanBHHS) October 2, 2017

One unidentified woman told CNN that attendees were hiding in every crevice they could find, including under bleachers at the venue and underneath cars parked outside.

“The shots just kept coming,” she said, adding that she saw at least two injured people, one of whom she helped into her car.

"The shots just kept coming." Witness describes how people hid under her car for safety after shooting in Las Vegas https://t.co/nGJ60uDM5r pic.twitter.com/vtf8XlOO81 — CNN (@CNN) October 2, 2017

Another eyewitness said he saw a man die while he was bringing an injured friend to safety.

“One guy ended up dying in my arms,” the festivalgoer, identified only as Mike, told ABC News.

Las Vegas shooting witness: "Lots of people got hit ... One guy ended up dying in my arms" https://t.co/hNllVBHMaA pic.twitter.com/0eSLZLMWQK — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2017

Another survivor of the shooting told the outlet that he took shelter in a small room, all the while fearing for his life.

Emotional witness recounts taking shelter from shooter in small room: "I thought of Orlando...I didn't want to die inside this little room." pic.twitter.com/ItBJVdPAEn — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2017

At least 50 people were killed and 200 wounded in the attack ― the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, authorities said. Names of victims weren’t immediately released.