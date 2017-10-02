Eyewitnesses Recount Gunfire At Las Vegas Shooting: 'The Shots Just Kept Coming'

The images and stories coming out of Las Vegas in the aftermath of a deadly shooting attack near Mandalay Bay on Sunday night were harrowing. Eyewitnesses described hearing rapid gunfire during a performance by singer Jason Aldean at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.
Videos taken at the scene showed terrified concertgoers screaming, fleeing and throwing themselves onto the ground during the attack. Attendees said they saw lifeless and bloody bodies around them. One man described how a stranger died in his arms.
Aldean, who was not injured, was performing a song when the attack began.
“The concert was going on and we heard what sounded like firecrackers going off,” witness Megan Kearny told NBC News. “All of a sudden we heard what sounded like a machine gun and people just started screaming that they were hit and to get down, and about every 20 seconds after that you would hear a round of machine guns, and people just dropping, hundreds of bodies over the ground.”
Approximately 40,000 people attended the concert, per the AP.
Eyewitness videos showed concertgoers diving for cover and fleeing from the scene.
One unidentified woman told CNN that attendees were hiding in every crevice they could find, including under bleachers at the venue and underneath cars parked outside.
“The shots just kept coming,” she said, adding that she saw at least two injured people, one of whom she helped into her car.
Another eyewitness said he saw a man die while he was bringing an injured friend to safety.
“One guy ended up dying in my arms,” the festivalgoer, identified only as Mike, told ABC News.
Another survivor of the shooting told the outlet that he took shelter in a small room, all the while fearing for his life.
At least 50 people were killed and 200 wounded in the attack ― the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, authorities said. Names of victims weren’t immediately released.
Sheriff Joe Lombardo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers shot and killed the suspect, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, who he described as the “sole aggressor” of the attack.
