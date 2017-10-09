Vegas Strip Goes Dark In Moving Tribute To Massacre Victims

The famed Las Vegas strip went dark late Sunday night to mark exactly one week since a gunman opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 people attending a country music festival.

Last Sunday’s mass shooting left 59 people dead and more than 500 injured. Police later found the suspect, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, in his hotel room on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. He reportedly took his own life.

To honor the victims and heroes of the attack, the lights of hotel marquees along the Las Vegas strip as well as marquee lights throughout the Las Vegas Valley dimmed for 11 minutes, from 10:05 p.m. to 10:16 p.m.

The marquees of the Las Vegas Strip go dark in a show of unity and strength for the victims and their families. #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/dz8T3Oytvz — Vegas (@Vegas) October 9, 2017

Lights went dark in Vegas to honor the victims pic.twitter.com/VKXOp3T6rl — Kitty Alvarado (@HeyKitty) October 9, 2017

Following the dimming, the city’s Twitter account displayed a new message of strength and resilience.

Country star Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany returned to Las Vegas on Sunday to meet with survivors. The shooting occurred during Aldean’s set, which was the final performance of the three-day Route 91 Country Music Festival.

Aldean’s wife posted a message to Instagram about their return, saying the couple was back in Vegas to “begin the healing process” and to visit with “the strongest people we have ever met.”