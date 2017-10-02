Las Vegas Mass Shooting: Are You Struggling on How to Talk with Your Customers?

Running a small business can be trying at times and the added pressure caused by the increasing amount of terror attacks can create more challenges, especially when talking with customers that may be impacted in some manner. The horrific shootings in Las Vegas left more than 50 people dead and hundreds wounded and many business customers across our nation will have heavy hearts and may feel the need to talk about the terror attack on U.S. soil.

Listen and show that you care through your actions and words spoken. Below are 7 tips on how to talk with customers after the Las Vegas mass shooting

Listen – The first step in a conversation is listening. You have two ears and one mouth is an old saying that means to listen more than you speak. Recognize you are serving customers and listening positions you to serve with excellence during this stressful time.

Be respectful - Accept your customers where they are psychologically and avoid judging. If your customers are talking about the shootings without being rude and verbally abusive then acknowledge what that are sharing and then gently guide the subject in a positive direction.

Refrain from raising the subject - Unless your business is security related or associated with responding to such acts of terror, if your customers do not talk about the incident then refrain from mentioning the shootings.

Avoid complaining and kicking up dust on social media – Vannessa Wade, Principal at Connect the Dots PR and Branding Specialist says “When using social media, connect through your story. We are human and regardless of our love affair with social media, we believe in the power of connection. Like yourself, your customers want a sense of belonging. Share how you and your employees are assisting in the community to help others impacted by the tragedy.”

Reassure customers - If your business is based in Las Vegas, Vannessa also advises to “let customers know that you and your employees are available to serve and if needed, you have alerted vendors of any changes to orders and you have made the necessary adjustments to meet their needs”.

Be Positive – Small business restaurants, barber shops, salons, and gyms feel like a home environment to many. Playing appropriate music, serving with a positive attitude and a smile can go a long way in diffusing any thoughts of despair, confusion or fear that your customers may be experiencing due to the massacre.

Speak with gratitude – If your customers bring up the Las Vegas shootings, listen and then during the conversation state how grateful you are to hear that more were not injured or for the First Responders saving lives. Your customers will feel the difference when you are expressing gratitude.

Say thank you – The word “thank you” is powerful and it goes a long way to show how much you appreciate your customer’s business. Inform your employees to say thank you Mr. Jones or we thank you Ms. Sally for your business and see you again soon.

In Conclusion

Repeatedly watching the news and reading headlines about the terrible shootings in Las Vegas can affect your customers sense of peace. You are a stable constant in your customers’ lives that can turn a bad scenario into a one of hope and this starts with how you talk and interact with your customers.

Do you have any suggestions for speaking with customers during stressed times caused by terror attacks? I welcome your feedback so I can share tips with other business owners. Connect with me on Linkedin or Facebook.

About the author: Helen Callier, President of Bradlink LLC, an SBA award winning small business, is the author of bestselling ‘Your Money is in the Follow up’, The Why, When, Where, Who, What, and How to Follow up Guide for Small Businesses. Helen is also a recognized advocate for businesses and speaks nationally to business audiences on practical tips on how to drive your business vehicle to success. Helen is a native of Houston, Texas and desires to speak to 1 million small to medium sized businesses over the next 5 year at conferences, online and other platforms.