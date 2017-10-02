What We Know About The Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Quinton Robbins, 20

Quinton Robbins was a student at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and worked in city government in his hometown of Henderson, Nevada.

Robbins’ friend Tyce Jones described him as a “pay-it-forward kinda guy” to Newsweek. In a Facebook post, his aunt Kilee Wells Sanders called him “the most kind and loving soul.”

“Everyone who met him loved him,” she wrote. “His contagious laugh and smile. He was truly an amazing person. He will be missed by so many, he is loved by so many.”

Sonny Melton, 29

Registered nurse Sonny Melton of Paris, Tennessee, died while protecting his wife, Dr. Heather Gulish Melton.

“He saved my life,” Melton told USA Today. “He grabbed me from behind and started running when I felt him get shot in the back.”