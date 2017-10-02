What We Know About The Las Vegas Shooting Victims

The deadliest mass shooting in modern American history took place on Sunday, when a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. At least 50 people were killed and 400 wounded. The suspect, Stephen Paddock, was later found dead in his hotel room.
This is what we know about the victims whose names have been released.
Lisa Romero
Lisa Romero was a secretary at Miyamura High School in Gallup, New Mexico. Romero’s cousin Ashley Romero told HuffPost that Lisa was a “happy-go-lucky person.”
“She loved her kids and husband. And for this to happen so senselessly. It’s a heartbreaking day for us all,” she said.
Quinton Robbins, 20
Quinton Robbins was a student at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and worked in city government in his hometown of Henderson, Nevada.
Robbins’ friend Tyce Jones described him as a “pay-it-forward kinda guy” to Newsweek. In a Facebook post, his aunt Kilee Wells Sanders called him “the most kind and loving soul.”
“Everyone who met him loved him,” she wrote. “His contagious laugh and smile. He was truly an amazing person. He will be missed by so many, he is loved by so many.”
Sonny Melton, 29
Registered nurse Sonny Melton of Paris, Tennessee, died while protecting his wife, Dr. Heather Gulish Melton.
“He saved my life,” Melton told USA Today. “He grabbed me from behind and started running when I felt him get shot in the back.”
Jordan McIldoon, 23
McIldoon was from Maple Ridge, British Columbia. His parents, Al and Angela McIldoon, confirmed their son’s death to CBC. They told the outlet that he was attending the music festival with his girlfriend and was expected to return on Monday night.
Jessica Klymchuk, 28
Jessica Klymchuk lived in Valleyview, Alberta, and was a single mother of four. She was visiting Las Vegas with her fiancé when she was killed, according to CityNews Edmonton.
Adrian Murfitt, 35
Anchorage native Adrian Murfitt had just finished a summer of commercial fishing in Chignik, Alaska, his mother, Avonna Murfitt, told Alaska Dispatch News.
She told the publication her son was shot in the neck and “apparently, a fireman and a doctor both came over and did CPR on him, but he didn’t make it.”
Charleston Hartfield, 34
Known as “Charles” or “Chucky,” Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield was also a military veteran who coached youth football. A friend described him as “seriously one of the nicest guys ever” and “the most true-blue American guy I’ve ever met” to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Rachel Parker
Rachel Parker was a police records technician and had worked with the Manhattan Beach Police Department for 10 years.
Sandy Casey
Special education teacher Sandy Casey was identified as one of the victims by Manhattan Beach Unified School District in Southern California.
“She’s absolutely loved by students and colleagues alike and will be remembered for her sense of humor, her passion for her work, her devotion to her students, her commitment to continue her own learning and taking on whatever new projects came her way,” district superintendent Mike Matthews said in a statement obtained by Los Angeles station KABC.
Angie Gomez
Angie Gomez, who graduated from California’s Riverside Polytechnic High School in 2015, has been identified by her former school’s PTSA as one of the victims.
“Please join me in lifting her and her family up in prayer. She will always be loved and endeared by our Poly Family,” a post on the school’s Facebook page read.
Denise Burditus
Denise Burditus of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was attending the concert with her husband, Tony, when she was fatally shot.
Her husband wrote on Facebook that his wife died in his arms.
“It saddens me to say that I lost my wife of 32 years, a mother of two, soon to be grandmother of five this evening in the Las Vegas shooting,” read the post, which was obtained by the West Virginia MetroNews.
Denise had shared a number of photos of her and her husband enjoying the three-day Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas, including in the hours before the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CORRECTION: This piece previously indicated that Nick Robone was fatally wounded. UNLV has issued a statement saying he underwent surgery to remove the bullet from his chest and “is expected to make a full recovery.”
CONVERSATIONS