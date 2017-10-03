Suspect's Motive Still Unclear One Day After Mass Shooting At Las Vegas Festival

One day after a gunman carried out a deadly mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas, the suspect’s motive still remains unclear to the public.

All but three of the people killed on Sunday have been identified, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said during a Tuesday press conference.

Investigators have uncovered some information about the attack, Lombardo added, but would not reveal the information to the public because the investigation is ongoing.

At least 59 people were killed and 527 others wounded when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival from his 32nd-floor room at the Mandalay Bay hotel late Sunday night. There were approximately 22,000 concertgoers at the festival when it was interrupted by rapid gunfire around 10 p.m., causing widespread panic and bloodshed.

After the attack, police officers found Paddock dead in his hotel room of an apparent self-inflicted wound.