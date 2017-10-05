Last Christmas In Paris: A Q &A With Hazel Gaynor & Heather Webb

Last Christmas in Paris is a beautifully woven novel in letters written by Hazel Gaynor and Heather Webb. We travel back in time with Evie and Thomas, watching as their feelings for each other grow along with the tempest of World War I. But their letters, and those they write to their friends and family, also paint a deeper portrait of the trials and tribulations of the time period, bringing the Great War to life.

I am enamored with the idea of writing with a partner, but how on earth does this work? Who gets the idea to start with? How do you manage who writes which letters?

The idea originally came from a frenzied Facebook Messenger chat one afternoon. We’d worked together on a previous collection of short stories related to WW1 and were keen to explore the event in more depth. We were also really excited to write together again. The concept for Last Christmas in Paris came out of that exchange of ideas and the book was then written through a literal exchange of letters between us, writing as our characters. In terms of how we decided which characters we would write, we both just chose one and then the secondary characters popped in as needed along the way spontaneously, as those characters often do. In the editing process, however, we both touched every single page so we helped fully form the characters together.

As for our process, Hazel would wake up in Ireland, pen a letter from one of her characters, and wait for a reply. Several hours later, Heather would wake in the U.S. to find mail in her inbox and respond. The process felt so organic and the story flowed. The editing process was a little harder to manage, moving a partially-edited document between the two of us, but we made it work. Having a writing partner demands a huge amount of trust and commitment. We had to navigate the pressures of juggling individual writing projects, as well as the demands of family life along the way, and this trust is what made that possible. Skype chats and Google Hangouts became weekly powwows as well to flesh out plot snags and character arcs. Writing can be a lonely process, so it was a wonderful experience to share the process with someone else. Last Christmas in Paris was a challenge to write in so many ways, but a complete joy in so many others.

What did you unearth about women’s lives during the Great War? What surprised you?

Women’s roles during the Great War are typically not written about as often as that of the soldiers who went into battle, and it was these less well-known accounts of women during wartime which we were keen to explore as part of the narrative in Last Christmas in Paris. Following compulsory conscription in early 1916, vacancies were left in roles which had always been carried out by men: railway guards, farmers, postal workers and precision machinery engineers, to name a few. Women quickly filled these positions, joining the workforce in a way they never had before. Working women thrived with so many new opportunities.

For many, this was their first time living and working outside the home, earning a wage of their own. As the war progressed, organizations such as the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC) and the Voluntary Aid Detachment (VAD) were established to ensure proper training and further recruitment of women to the war effort. Through our research we were continually surprised by the accounts of incredibly brave and independent young women who stepped out of societal norms and took on challenging roles, at home and at the Front. Honestly, we were shocked by just how many jobs the women were allowed to take on, especially given how restricted their lives were during the Edwardian era. We found so many women’s stories to tell, and we hope to have captured some of these forgotten voices through the lead female characters in Last Christmas in Paris.

What do you think journalists from today’s time should learn from those during World War I?

During WWI, war reporting was a dangerous occupation, and considered to be only suitable for men. The profession was in its infancy at the time, in terms of understanding how to gather and distribute information, as well as regulating the profession. War Office regulations placed strict reporting embargoes on those in charge of the printing presses, with several male journalists imprisoned for breaking the rules and reporting outside the carefully controlled realms of the propaganda machine. As the war continued and expanded, the doors opened for more journalists to write reports for magazines and to fill newspaper columns, yet despite the growing demand for increased news coverage, the battlefield was considered to be no place for a lady and female reporters were primarily banned from the Front.

As is often the case, some flaunted convention and female photographers, artists, and journalists did work at the Front, including the well-known American journalist, Elizabeth Cochran, better known for her pseudonym, Nellie Bly. Defying convention in her trademark style, Bly was the first woman to report from the Eastern Front, writing for the New York Evening Journal. Bly’s reporting is often credited with encouraging a greater number of female reporters from the front lines during WWII.

In many ways, the manner in which world events are reported hasn’t changed much from those years of the Great War, with those in charge of the media still carefully manipulating the stories we see to suit their own agenda. Cries of fake news are certainly nothing new! It is encouraging to see that just as there was in 1914, there are many fearless journalists who will seek out the truth for the good of the public.

What is next for the both of you?

Hazel is working on her fifth solo novel, a re-imagining of the life of Victorian heroine Grace Darling, and the forgotten lives of female lighthouse keepers of the early 20th century. The book will be released in fall 2018. She is also working on her first book for children.

Heather is gearing up to release a historical suspense novel titled The Phantom’s Apprentice, a re-imagining of Phantom of the Opera told from Christine Daae’s point of view on February 6, 2018. She’s also working diligently on an immigration story set in 1901 U.S.