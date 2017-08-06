Last Days of JKWON - Skate Documentary

Greenlabel Films, on behalf of Complex in partnership with Mountain Dew, has released an inspiring, new documentary titled “Last Days of JKWON“. In this visual you will get a chance to explore the culture and history of one of America’s most prominent skate havens.

JKWON Plaza located in Los Angeles, first appeared in Blind’s “Video Days” in 1991 and soon became one of L.A.’s most iconic skate parks . In 2016 the management team at JKWON stopped all skateboarding at the plaza, causing skateboard enthusiast to band together to figure out a solution.

As a result in 2017, Green Label teamed up with Mountain Dew skate team and local skaters to JKWON at a secret warehouse in L.A. to create something for the masses. As there were many hands involved in this documentary below is a full list of all the talented skaters who made this documentary sparkle.

Featured Skaters

Josh Kalis, Kelly Hart, Guy Mariano, Felix Arguelles, Dane Vaughn, Nick Tucker, Theotis Beasley, Davis Torgerson, Tiago Lemos, Chris Cole, Jacob Rosenburg, Director Marquise Henry, Quel Haddox, Mikey Taylor, Corey Millet, Ricky Chavez, Sierra Fellers, Derrick Wilson.

Click the link below to watch a unique, piece of art crafted by the Green Label team and learn more about the budding skate world.