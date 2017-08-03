Leaked Photos Show ‘The Last Jedi's' Kelly Tran Immortalized As A Toy

The Force is miniature... for now.

An Instagram user leaked photos this week that appear to show action figures for the highly anticipated “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” giving the world a miniature peek at the film’s most mysterious main character, Rose Tico, played by Kelly Marie Tran.

A post shared by Star Wars Rogue 507 (@swrogue507) on Aug 2, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

The figurines, posted by the Instagram account swrogue, show the figurines in “Star Wars” branded packaging and include the film’s other mainstay characters, including Rey (portrayed by Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). The leaked photos also include toy light-sabers and aircraft, such as Kylo Ren’s intimidating command shuttle.

Disney is expected to release a wave of new products for “The Last Jedi” during a global unboxing event known as Force Friday on Sept. 1, but it’s unclear if the leaked products are a part of it. Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s questions about the authenticity of the figurines.

And while all the miniature characters look fierce, we’re most excited about seeing Tran’s character immortalized in action figure form.

A post shared by Star Wars Rogue 507 (@swrogue507) on Jul 30, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

Lucasfilm and Disney first introduced us to Rose Tico in April, but not much is known yet about the character and her sister, Paige Tico. We do know that Rose is a maintenance worker for the Resistance while her sister, Paige, played by Vietnamese actress Veronica Ngo, is a gunner for the Resistance, according to early reports.

We also know this: Rose is one of the first Asian female heroes and major players in the “Star Wars” series.

“This possibility that any of us could step up and become a hero, that’s where Rose comes from,” “The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson said in April, comparing Rose to Luke Skywaker and Rey. “She’s not a soldier, she’s not looking to be a hero. But she gets pulled into a very big adventure with Finn.”

The film is expected to be a breakout performance for Tran, who up until her debut in April, was mostly known as a comedy sketch actress who starred in CollegeHumor short sketches and a web series titled “Ladies Like Us.”

Even with all the mystery surrounding her role, “Star Wars” fans far and wide are already choosing Tran’s Rose as their favorite character in the series.

Rose Tico is part of the heroic trio I REPEAT ROSE TICO IS PART OF THE HEROIC TRIO OF STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI STOP LEAVING MY GIRL OUT!!! pic.twitter.com/54P6Cz5wYs — Teresa Tran (@teresatranbooks) July 21, 2017

Rose Tico || Star Wars

- We Don't know her

- her character could be evil

- but I don't care look at her

- she's cute

- I love her pic.twitter.com/tifdR6gFNt — nor ғιѕнer ғord ✨ 66 (@melindaqrey) June 9, 2017

I CAN'T WAIT FOR ROSE TICO pic.twitter.com/rzxL4G5BGl — Ryanne Hathaway (@RyanEllermann) July 22, 2017

Did you see the @vanityfair @starwars #thelastjedi covers yesterday? I was particularly taken with Kelly Marie Tran's character Rose Tico. pic.twitter.com/63SoZQGsbw — Matthew Jam (매튜 쨈) (@Matthew_Jam) May 24, 2017

How much money is Maia going to spend on Rose Tico merch on Force Friday is going to be a fun game — Maia the 🔥🐝🔥 (@semirose) August 2, 2017