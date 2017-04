In 'Last Men In Aleppo,' Heroes Rescue Victims Of The Syrian Civil War

"Call Me by Your Name"

The closest we came to cinematic perfection in Park City was "Call Me by Your Name," an adaptation of André Aciman's acclaimed novel of the same name. An aria about first love and perfect weather, the movie stars Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet as housemates turned unlikely lovers during an all-too-brief Italian summer. Director Luca Guadagnino, whose previous credits include "I Am Love" and "A Bigger Splash," earned a standing ovation at the premiere, signaling bright things to come for this sensual romance, which sold to Sony Pictures Classics before the festival.