Last Minute Travel List That Will Save Your Sanity

Most veteran travelers know to take a photo of their passport photo page, to carry on medicine,keep a generic prescription of important refills and such. There are other important last minute administrative chores that will save your sanity if anything goes wrong. ‘Going wrong’ can mean: flight delays or cancellations, strikes, weather problems, baggage delays etc. ‘Going wrong’ can also mean arriving at an apparently easy destination like Amsterdam, not realizing how difficult Dutch spelling and pronunciation are.

Here is The Women’s Travel Group’s last minute administrative travel list. Save everything as an image. Note: you can look at your images without wifi but you cannot access information saved in emails at an airport with no or busy wifi.

Take a photo of both your photo passport page and any visa-stamped page or printed document that was required for your trip.

Photo your ticket number, which is a long string of 13 or so numbers and letters. Keep your ticket number until you get ff credit; airlines ask for it when you submit a claim. (Your PNR or reservations number is different, a string of 6 capitalized letters and numbers you need to locate your booking. Here is a sample ticket number from an old paper ticket.

american airlines

Take a screen shot of the area map where you are going and keep it in phone mages. This is a screen shot of the short walk from Amsterdam Central Station to a river cruise pier for a Women’s Travel Group trip July 2017. Saving this map and seeing how close the station and pier are will save a 40 Euro taxi ride from the airport.

Google Maps

Photo addresses you cannot pronounce. On the map above is the name of a Dutch pier you can show to a taxi driver if you get lost.

Add these telephone numbers to your phone contacts:

For your tour company and airline in three formats:

1- a US toll free number

2- non toll free local number*

3- the non-toll free overseas number at your destination.

* You might have to hunt for non toll free numbers; but they are definitely somewhere on line. American is harder to find so here it is 817-963 1234 (as of July 2017).

While others panic in the airport, you have these numbers handy, ready to dial. If the problem is in the US, like a snow storm, don’t call the US 800 number from overseas, it will be busy and cost you a fortune in roaming charges. Call the local number* of your airline, and or/the local number in country if you are already overseas. (Don’t bother with foreign toll free numbers- a US phone as it will not connect.).

Finally make a note of the latest exchange rates with a chart. When you are tired, it is easier to look at a chart of say $10/$20/$50 in Euros, than to do math in your head.