Wedding season is in full swing, which means busy guests are eagerly searching for last-minute gifts they can snag before the weekend. (No shame, we’ve all been there).

Whether you’re shopping off a registry or looking for a perfectly unique gift for the newlyweds, there’s one essential must-have your gift needs: fast delivery.

Amazon has a surprisingly thorough and accurate list of the most popular wedding gifts that couples register for, which can glean some last-minute inspiration. But, if you’re going off registry, be a good wedding guest and look for not only a fun and useful gift, but something that doesn’t clash with the carefully thought-out aesthetic of the couple’s other registry items.

For some fast inspiration, we’ve pulled together a useful list of last-minute wedding gifts, from the practical to the whimsical. And did we mention that they’ll arrive by the weekend if you’re a lucky Amazon Prime member? (And don’t forget to choose the gift wrap option at checkout!)

Check out our favorite finds below, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.