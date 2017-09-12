'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver' To Haunt Trump For 3 More Seasons

Donald Drumpf has some problems.

HBO has officially renewed “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” for three more seasons, Casey Bloys, president of HBO Programming, announced on Tuesday.

The deal extends the HBO show through 2020, with 30 episodes coming each season. So get ready for a lot more of this guy ...

“We are thrilled to have John Oliver as an integral part of the HBO family and to continue to share his comedic brilliance with the world,” Bloys said in a statement.

To that, Oliver added, “First: I firmly disagree with everything Casey just said. Second: We’re very grateful to Richard Plepler, Casey and everyone at HBO for letting us continue to do whatever it is we actually do. And finally: We’d also like to thank our staff for all their hard work. We’re incredibly proud of all of you, and rather than tell you that to your face, we’d like to do it in the cold, dispassionate form of a press release.”

There's too much news to continue without him: @LastWeekTonight with @iamJohnOliver will return through 2020. pic.twitter.com/xAUgMJ5hAS — HBO (@HBO) September 12, 2017

Since premiering in 2014, Oliver’s show, which gives a satirical look at the week in news, has received all kinds of praise and accolades, including numerous Emmy wins. The show is nominated for eight more Emmys in the upcoming ceremony on Sept. 17.