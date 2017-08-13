Latasha Alcindor - All A Dream

New York artist Latasha Alcindor known as L.A., is producing her first ensemble production event titled All A Dream. This musical excursion will take place this Saturday, August 19th, at Brooklyn’s National Sawdust in Brooklyn, New York. All A Dream is a visually and musically driven memoir of Alcindor’s deep-rooted NYC upbringing, engulfed with her 2017 album releases BLAK & Teen Nite @ Empire .

Her poetic flows mixed with the remnants of growing up in the harrowing streets of New York, makes for a perfect story of survival in a non-traditional way. Hosted by Manifesto NYC, this event will display L.A. in her most vulnerable state, allowing audience members to connect with her on a more deeper and spiritual level. Alcindor is allowing people to see her struggles, triumphs and personal growth as she continues the journey to self exploration and love.

Her political prowess and awareness of the socially and economical struggles of society as a New York native, is another unique piece of L.A.’s journey toward self love and acceptance that will be played out in this earnest ensemble.

Checkout the official trailer for Latasha Alcindor’s “All A Dream” memoir and purchase tickets for the show here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lalytes-presents-all-a-dream-w-latasha-alcindor-special-guest-lafayette-stokley-tickets-35547750278 .