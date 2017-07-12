Late Dad's Best Friend Surprises Bride By Walking Her Down The Aisle

Allyson Eischens’ late father couldn’t be there to walk her down the aisle, but the next best man for the job filled in: her dad’s longtime best friend Chris Roose.

Unbeknownst to Eischens, her fiancé Garrett arranged to have Roose fly in from Tampa, Florida just days before their June 3 wedding in Sartell, Minnesota. A sweet video of the bride-to-be’s stunned reaction is making the rounds after being shared on the Facebook page Love What Matters.

“Hey, I heard somebody needs to be given away,” Roose says in the clip as he walks into Eischens’ home, fresh off his flight.

“I wouldn’t miss this for the world,” Roose tells Eischens as they embrace. “I love you, kiddo.”

Eischens, whose father died 12 years ago, said she was “beyond surprised” to see Roose walk through her door.

“I don’t think I could have felt more loved in that moment,” she told HuffPost. “I was touched that my fiancé went out of his way to put this together and make sure Chris was there.”

The heartwarming clip has over five thousand “likes” on Love What Matters. Photos of Roose and Eischens’ walk down the aisle, taken by local photographer Aimee Jobe, are just as beautiful.

Aimee Jobe Photography “Chris told me he wasn’t giving me away, he was welcoming Garrett and [my stepdaughter] Natalie into our crazy family,” Eischens said. “Looking back, I don’t think I could have done it without him.”

“Growing up, Chris was like a second dad to me,” the newlywed told HuffPost. “I guess you could say he unofficially filled the father role after my dad passed away so it was comforting to have him walk me down the aisle.”

Aimee Jobe Photography Eischens told Inside Edition her dad would be happy to see his best friend stepping in. "He'd probaby say, 'you lucky bastard, you get to do this.'"