It’s harder to get an abortion than it is to own a gun.

Having a handgun for self-defense is a different story than owning an automatic AK47, or rifles that can take down a mass amount of people in the little amount of time.

58 people dead and more than 500 injured in American’s most horrific mass killing in modern day history.

Jimmy Kimmel says enough is enough and “thoughts and prayers” on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram are simply not enough at this time.

Here are the facts laid down by Jimmy Kimmel on the comedian’s late night show:

President Trump went to visit Las Vegas to send his thoughts and prayers. He also signed a bill last February making it easy for mentally ill people to own a gun.

90% of Democrats and 77% Republicans support background checks at gun shows.

89% of Republicans and Democrats support restricting gun ownership for the mentally ill but not these 56 senators.

56 Senators voted against the bill that would close those loopholes such as mandatory background checks to own a gun.

The house of legislation will be voting this week a bill to legalize the sale of silencers and guns.

One loophole that Kimmel referenced is purchasing guns through gun shows, thereby bypassing the standard background check. The United States hosts roughly anywhere between 2,000-5,000 gun shows every year, about 100 shows per week, allowing American citizens to skip the background check criteria.

The resolution should be to prevent these loopholes by targeting private sales of firearm.

Common sense means to change the laws and not necessarily ban all gun control but make the requirements as hard as getting an abortion. Make a list of certain criteria such as background checks and a mental health screening.

Although the Las Vegas prayers memes exploding throughout social media are raising awareness globally, it is simply not enough.

As the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, as Kimmel suggests, it’s time to take action.

