'Late Show' Inducts Franken Into 'Trump Attacked Me On Twitter' Hall Of Fame

The U.S. senator revealed some big ideas Democrats are working on, too!

On Wednesday’s “Late Show,” U.S. Senator Al Franken was officially inducted into the “Trump Attacked Me On Twitter” Hall of Fame, an honor bestowed after the president criticized Democrats for having “no ideas.”

Senator Franken corrected President Trump, detailing Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy’s patent for a “Long Lasting Filibuster Diaper,” and many other innovative ideas congressional Democrats are excited to introduce.

